Nollywood actress, Georgina Onouha has taken to social media to speak on what she went through during her pregnancy period.

The actress took to her Instagram page to reveal that she went through postpartum depression and isolation at the time she gave birth to her daughter who is now 12 years old.

According to her, at that time she had just moved to another country and was lonely with a partner who had a very demanding job.

She wrote: “Memory lane. 12 years ago with Chigozie at arm and 7 months heavily pregnant with Chimezie. I was tired, homesick and depressed. Barely 8 months in a new country, no friends, no family, I was a loner with a partner who was always extremely busy with work as a medical doctor. Life was rough and of course, like most new mom I suffered postpartum depression and isolation. Thank God my mom had to leave everything to come to stay with me till my baby was born and she left two weeks after that.

“Having two infants at arms is not for the faint of heart. Baby blues was my partner and tears overwhelmed me daily. If you want to learn more about how to deal with issues like this, I urge to read @motherdom_mag. It is very educative and informative. It will help you put things into perspective 🏻. Have a fabulous week my lovely Ginafam ️ LG️.”