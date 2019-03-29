Nollywood Actress, Jemima Osunde Graduates From Medical School

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has officially graduated from the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos.

The actress took to her Twitter page where she shared photos from the graduation ceremony.

She bagged a degree in Physiotherapy from the University of Lagos. In the post shared on twitter Jemima Osunde who looked excited showed off her induction certificate.

Advertisement

Osunde is a Nigerian actress, model and presenter, who came into limelight after playing Leila in the television series Shuga.

She has starred in movies like, The Delivery Boy, Jungle Jewel, Shuga, Esohe, Stella, New Money, My Wife & I and Lionheart.