‘Nollywood Not Close To 50% Perfect,’ Nigerians Rate Movie Production

We enjoy most of the movies produced by the Nollywood industry as they help us relax after a very long day.

While some Nigerians commend the efforts of the actors who put in their possible best to bring out the beauty of the movies, others cannot help but spot some errors being made in movies produced in the country.

Some see these errors as a turn off and tend to not want to watch locally made movies because they expect the movies to measure up to the standard of Hollywood movies.

Notwithstanding, some Nigerians who enjoy local movies overlook some of these errors as they tend to add to the amusement they get from the movies.

THE WHISTLER sampled views of some Nigerians on whether or not they patronize Nollywood movies and why, if they don’t.

A lady who identified herself simply as Ada said she watches Nollywood movies and likes them because there is nothing wrong with the movies as they have improved compared to older movies.

Busonma, a theater art student of UNIZIK, said she watches Nollywood movies occasionally but she prefers cinema Blockbuster movies to home videos.

When asked what’s wrong with the movies, she said: “A lot, from marketing, acting, directing, makeup, and costume, everything is wrong with the movies, and it not close to 50% of being perfect.”

“Most of the movies are not marketed well, most of the movies are produced without efforts, and some of the movies tend to send out the wrong messages, most of the movies end open like, Nigerian script writers are actually talented cause when you start a movie you expect to see something so extraordinary but it’s ends like a game or joke, they don’t choose good actors to portray the movie character, most of the movies are not well invested in.”

Asked what producers could do to improve, she said, “they have to be devoted, choose actors very well which is very vital because the actors are like pencils in the hand of the directors. choose people that can work with you and will be devoted, that can portray the movie well, get good costumiers, makeup artists, good marketers that can project the movies very well, and producers should invest much money in movies.”

Ander, a theater art student of Anambra state university said, she doesn’t watch Epic but she watches Blockbuster, and Yoruba movies and she likes some of them especially the ones that she feels they invested time and fund to produce like, “chief daddy”, “Billionaire” and co.

According to her, “Epic movies are awkward and dump” adding that “they have poor story line, poor coordination and poor actors”.

“Directors and producers should invest money for a good production, build up good actors, produce more blockbuster instead of Epic movies, and also try to improve movie soundtracks.

Micheal Jolomi, a resident of Abuja, said “I do watch Nollywood movies, they are quite cool but the issue I have with them is that some of the scenes are not made to look real the way it should be delivered.”

Jolomi commended Nollywood set locations and also the effects of some of the new movies being produced.

Another resident of the capital city who identified himself as Emeka said he watches Nollywood movies and he likes them but said what the producers and directors need to improve is “the camera, video effects,” adding that “the movie tricks are not portrayed well.”