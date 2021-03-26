Nollywood Producers Acquire Rights To Produce Movie On King Jaja Of Opobo

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Two Nollywood Producers Charles Okpaleke and Ramsey Nouah on Friday said they have acquired the rights to produce a movie on King Jaja of Opobo.

The movie producers disclosed this in a post made on their official Instagram handles.

According to Wikipedia King Jaja of Opobo was a merchant prince and the founder of Opobo city-state in an area that is now the Rivers state of Nigeria.

Born in Umuduruoha Amaigbo in present day Imo State, he was taken at about the age of twelve as a slave in Bonny by Obua Ajukwu of Oguta, who had come to Bonny to buy slaves.

Okpaleke’s posted on his Instagram, account that the decision to secure intellectual property rights to produce the movie followed meeting with Dandeson Douglas, who is now the present ruler of Opobo.

He said that the movie is part of efforts to further tell African stories from a unique angle.

He said, “I just want to tell our African stories man. There’s a lot about our history needed to be showcased. Myself and @ramseynouah are proud to announce that we have acquired the rights to tell the famed story of King Jaja from an authentic perspective, having the privilege of sitting with King Dandeson Douglas, Jeki V (5th on the throne) during the celebration of Opobo Kingdom.

“We can say we have the authentic account of the eventful life of King Jaja and we are set to tell it in a gripping way as you all have come to expect from us.”