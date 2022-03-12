Nollywood Producers That I Made Money For Have Abandoned Me, Actor Fabian Adibe Laments

Veteran nollywood actor, Chief Fabian Adibe in a viral video has cried out over being abandoned by people he worked for.

The actor also revealed that when he was still acting, filmmakers paid him between N10,000 and N30,000 for a role.

Adibe disclosed this during a chat with a journalist, Chinelo Okafor.

He noted that actors are currently being paid about N100,000 compared to the 10,000 he got years back.

Adibe also claimed that he has been abandoned by filmmakers who made millions from him during his acting days.

He added that none of the filmmakers has ever reached out to him or made attempts to find out where he is.

He said, “Now, they should be paying N100,000. There was a time they paid N10,000 or N20,000 with all the stress, then they will tell you that it’s too much.

“None of those Onitsha traders that are in this nollywood has ever called me or asked where is this man.

“We are talking about AGN, some of my friends used to call me though they find it difficult to come because they are in Lagos.

“But the ones that I make money for, none of them has ever said where is this man.”