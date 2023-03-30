Nollywood Stars Mourn Yul Edochie’s Son

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actors have commiserated with Yul Edochie who reportedly lost his first son Kambilichukwu on Thursday.

Advertisement

Kambilichukwu, 16, died two months after his parents Yul and May Edochie celebrated his

16th birthday on January 4.

Emerging reports claimed that kambilichukwu died after he developed a seizure and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

However, Nollywood actors while reacting to Kambilichukwu’s death described it as “rude shock” and “a parent nightmare”.

On her Instagram page @destinytikoofficial, Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko wrote, “This is so disheartening God. May God be with your family at this critical moment. Amen @yuledochie @mayyuledochie.”

Advertisement

For actress Uche Elendu, the death of the boy broke her heart.

“May Evil depart from within us o Lord!!! This one is a very rude shock. I’m completely broken. No mother deserves this pain hmmmmm May… hmmmm,” she wrote.

On her part, actress Uche Jombo took to Instagram story to say, “This is such a sad sad news. No words can describe this pain and sadness.

“A parent nightmare. God please give them the grace to bear this burden @mayyuledochie @yuledochie I am so sorry for your loss and I pray the Lord give you strength in this difficult time.”

Advertisement

Actress Chinenye Uyanna followed suit via her Instagram page to say, “I am truly sorry for your loss. The loss of a son is heart-breaking and my heart aches for Edochies. @mayyuledochie @yuledochie please Stay Strong.”