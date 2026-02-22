Nonye Soludo Urges Nigerians To Embrace Mother Tongue As Cultural Identity

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nonye Soludo, has urged Nigerians to prioritise the use of their mother tongue, describing it as an emblem of socio-cultural participation and identity.

Soludo made the call in a press statement to commemorate the 2026 International Mother Language Day, celebrated globally on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

The Anambra First Lady, who is also the founder of Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo, said a mother language is a treasure that should be carried with pride, stressing that no one can preserve it better than its native speakers.

According to her, there is no shame in speaking one’s mother tongue, and people should express themselves in their indigenous languages without fear, limitations, or apology.

“Mother Language is a treasure that everyone should carry with pride. No one can protect it better than you who owns it. There’s no shame in speaking your Mother Tongue and celebrating its beauty and uniqueness,” she said.

She lamented that many indigenous languages are fast disappearing because they are not celebrated enough by their speakers.

Advertisement

“The major reason our Mother Language is fast disappearing is that we do not celebrate it enough. Our culture is incomplete if it does not reflect the distinctiveness of what we speak that connects us as a community. Language is a genuine identity,” she added.

UNESCO first proclaimed International Mother Language Day on November 17, 1999, and was later formally recognised by the United Nations General Assembly through the adoption of Resolution 56/26 in 2002.

Reiterating her message, Soludo encouraged Nigerians to embrace and preserve their native languages as a vital part of their heritage and collective identity.

“Your mother tongue is your emblem of socio-cultural participation. Let no one tell you that you can’t speak it. Speak it. Cherish it. Be proud of it,” she said.