North-Central Senators-Elect Reject APC Zoning, Demand Dep Senate President Position

Senators elected across all political parties have rejected the zoning formula announced by the All Progressives Congress, APC, demanding immediate withdrawal.

This was contained in a statement issued after their meeting which involved senators-elect on the platform of the APC, Labour Party, Social Democratic Party, SDP, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Their protest is coming against the backdrop of the zoning formula announced the past week for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Felix Morka, after its National Working Committee, NWC, meeting, the party did not only zone but announced that Godswill Akpabio from the South-South geopolitical zone was its preferred choice for the Senate Presidency .

It also announced Barau Jibrin from the North-West as its pick Deputy Senate President.

Similarly, in the House of Representatives, the APC announced Tajudeen Abass from the North-West for the position of the Speaker while Benjamin Kalu from the South-East was named as Deputy Speaker.

Miffed by what its call alienation and lack of equity, the senators-elect across all political parties penned an open letter to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, pointing out that the zone has been schemed out of the leadership positions for the 10th Assembly.

In the letter titled, ‘Resolution of the North Central Caucus of the 10th Senate on NASS Leadership Zoning’ and signed by 18 senators-elect, the general caucus wrote, “We the North-Central senators-elect caucus met on Monday the 8th May 2023 and resolved as follows:

“That the North-Central as a geopolitical zone in Nigeria has paid its dues in the political stability of the country and shall continue to do so, but where we see an open denial of our rights and privileges, we will have no option than to voice out in the interest of the zone and it’s people we represent.

“It is pertinent to know that we are fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a better Nigeria.

“This can only happen if fairness, equity and justice are ensured. It is on record that the North Central gave the APC 41 per cent of her votes to victory, hence we equally deserve as others.”

The caucus pointed out that, “Our caucus reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and we are not pleased and comfortable with the allocation of the Positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country (North-West), we hereby reject it.

“The convention has always been that the six geopolitical zones of the country will have one each of the six positions.

“Now that the South West and North East have produced the President-elect and Vice President-Elect respectively, it is only fair and natural that the positions of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives should be shared amongst the other four geopolitical zones, that is the North Central, South-South, South East and North West.”

Consequently, the senators-elect implored that, “Sequel to the above, we as a caucus is calling on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to immediately retract its earlier decision which schemes us out of the power-sharing formula of the Country and cede the position of the Deputy Senate President to the North Central Zone to ensure fairness, equity and justice for a smooth 10th Senate.”

The letter was signed by Mohammed Musa (Niger East); Ashiru Oyelola (Kwara South); Sadiq Umar (Kwara North); Mustapha Saliu (Kwara Central) and Isah Jibrin (Kogi East).

Also, Abba Moro (Benue South); Godiya Akwashiki (Nassarawa North); Ahmed Wadada (Nassarawa West); Ireti Kingibe (FCT); Sunday Steve (Kogi West); Ohere Abubakar (Kogi Central), and Peter Jiya (Niger South).l signed the letter.

The rest were: Napoleon Bali (Plateau South); Mwadkion Davou (Plateau North); Diket Plang (Plateau Central); Mohammed O. Onawo (Nasarawa South); Emmanuel M. Udende (Benue East) and Titus Zam (Benue West).