North Korea Says Nuclear Status ‘Irreversible,’ Warns South Korea

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Kim Jong Un has declared that North Korea’s status as a nuclear-armed state is “irreversible,” vowing to further strengthen its nuclear forces and warning that South Korea will be treated as its most hostile state.

Kim made the remarks while outlining policy priorities during a parliamentary session, according to state media KCNA, as tensions continue to rise on the Korean Peninsula.

He said expanding a “self-defensive nuclear deterrent” was essential not only for national security but also for regional stability and economic development. Kim rejected any possibility of nuclear disarmament in exchange for economic incentives or security guarantees, insisting that Pyongyang had already proven that maintaining nuclear capability alongside development was the correct strategy.

“The current world reality, where the dignity and rights of sovereign states are mercilessly violated by unilateral force and violence, clearly teaches what the true guarantee of a state’s existence and peace is,” he said.

Kim argued that nuclear weapons have helped deter war and enabled the country to redirect resources toward economic growth, infrastructure development, and improving living standards.

He also accused the United States and its allies of destabilising the region through the deployment of strategic military assets near the Korean Peninsula. Despite this, Kim claimed that North Korea no longer views itself as a vulnerable state, adding that it now possesses the capability to threaten adversaries if necessary.

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South Korea, he said, has been formally designated as the North’s most hostile state, warning that any attempt to violate North Korea’s sovereignty would be met “mercilessly without hesitation or restraint.”

Analysts say the comments signal a continued hardening of Pyongyang’s stance toward Seoul, especially after Kim abandoned longstanding policies aimed at peaceful reunification and instead redefined inter-Korean relations as those between two hostile states.

According to Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korea Studies, the remarks also reflect broader global tensions. He noted that recent conflicts have reinforced Pyongyang’s long-held belief that nuclear weapons are necessary to deter external intervention and ensure regime survival.

Similarly, Lim Eul-chul said the language used by North Korea effectively strips South Korea of any remaining status as a compatriot nation, marking a shift beyond past rhetoric toward outright denial of Seoul’s legitimacy as a counterpart.

In response, Blue House described Kim’s remarks as “undesirable for peaceful coexistence,” stressing that dialogue and cooperation remain the only viable path to stability and mutual prosperity on the peninsula.

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Beyond security, Kim outlined economic priorities, urging officials to fully implement a new five-year development plan focused on modernising industry, increasing electricity and coal production, boosting food output, and expanding housing construction nationwide.

Lawmakers at the session also approved a 2026 state budget that raises defence spending to 15.8 percent of total expenditure, with funds allocated toward strengthening nuclear deterrence and war-fighting capabilities.

North Korea, one of the world’s most heavily sanctioned economies, continues to face chronic shortages, with much of its population relying on state rations and informal markets, according to international assessments.

The session also included a message from Vladimir Putin, who praised Kim’s leadership and pledged to deepen strategic ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.