North Should Ignore Southern Leaders’ Demand For Presidency — Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, who met under the aegis of Northern Leaders of Thought in Kaduna, has dismissed the notion of power shift to the South in 2023 saying the north must retain power to rebuild areas bombed and destroyed following activities of terrorists and bandits.

In a communiqué of issued at Arewa House Kaduna, after a one-day meeting with a theme “Rebuilding the North” on Saturday they said, any idea of power shift was not tenable and should be dispensed with.

The communiqué which touched on key areas including insecurity, was signed by Mr Doknan Decent Danjuma Shenni, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Plateau State University.

The communique noted that, “The Fundamental rights of all political parties to field candidates of their choices, and the right of voters to freely exercise choices over who leads them cannot be compromised.”

While dismissing insistence from leaders of the South and middle belt forum for all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the south, the group noted that the north will not cave in to such demand.

The group said northerners have equal rights to aspire to all offices but they must have competence, evidence of personal integrity and commitments to the rule of law above all other considerations.

“Northerners should ignore provocative statements from groups in the South of Nigeria who appear to believe that Command Democracy in which threats and hate campaigns are their hallmarks or defining elements will work in Nigeria. North should vote for the best Leader.”

On insecurity, it said the current state of insecurity in the North is unprecedented and unacceptable.

While commending the efforts of the nation’s defence and security forces in rolling back sundry threats that have weakened the Nigerian state and made life almost valueless, it advised President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and legislators to revisit and re-prioritize spending on security and addressing the scourge of poverty.

“We recommend the increase in recruitment of security personnel,” the communiqué read.

The Meeting also noted the desperate economic conditions of most northerners, which it said pose additional threats to security and the democratic process.

It reads,

“It recommends that leaders should avoid pushing the population into deeper poverty and desperation with challenging economic policies and a lack of empathy.

“Government at all levels should consider a form of the structured welfare system to alleviate poverty in the populace.”

The Meeting advised the Federal Government to postpone the planned 2022 National Census in view of the large numbers of displaced Nigerians and the proximity of the census to the 2023 elections.

“The Meeting urges the National and States Assemblies to prioritize constitutional amendments currently being processed.”

It further urged President Buhari to assent to the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act, as this will improve the quality of elections, starting from 2023.

It tasked key Northern Groups to engage groups from the South to improve understanding, lower tensions and contribute to the creation of an atmosphere that allows all Nigerian to live in peace with each other.

The forum also recognised the ethno-religious diversity in the North which it said was a source of strength that should be celebrated. The Meeting further observed that “all faiths teach us to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and not hate or attack those who worship in a different way.

“Our religious differences should be an invaluable asset, not a liability or a potent weapon in the hands of our desperate and failed leaders.”

In his address, Hakeem Baba Ahmed of the Northern Elders Forum said “millions of Northerners are justifiably angry and frustrated that they are worse off today than they were before 2015 when they voted for an administration that promised to improve and secure lives.”

While urging Northerners not to make the ” mistake of 2015″, he said “many think voting another set of leaders will add no value to their lives. We say turn your anger into an asset by voting in better people into office this time.

“There are politicians that will continue where the present administration stopped, and, while angry citizens refuse to vote, they will buy votes and get power.

“So, the most important thing a Northerner will do for himself and the community is to register and vote in 2023. Do not exchange your votes for another four or eight years in a country where your dignity and your life have little value.

“Distinguished participants, please look around these premises, and you will draw inspiration from strong, purposeful leadership, not just of the Sardauna, but the team he was a part of. From Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sir Kashim Ibrahim, Aliyu Makaman Nupe, Turaki Ali, Sunday Awoniyi, Ali Akilu and dozens of Northerners who reflected the true diversity of the North and shared a common vision and purpose. There was a North which knew its place in Nigeria and gave all it took to defend it.”

He said the North was still available to be recreated, but it needed to recognise the place of good leaders, hardworking and honest citizenry, a diversity that demands the highest standards of justice to manage, and a strong sense of destiny as a strong community for all who are part of it.

“In this hallowed hall, there is powerful history and a great potential to re-invent a region that will be great again. Please make that potential reality, and God in His infinite mercy will help us all,” he said.

The group therefore advised northern groups to visit and engage President Buhari to discuss with him on ways in which the security and economic condition of Northerners can be improved.

It noted that education in the region has never been more imperiled than now. “Insecurity has exponentially increased the number of out of school children. School abductions closures and excruciating poverty have set back education in the region for many generations.

It therefore called on the state and Federal Governments to protect northern schools and rescue all children in the hand of bandits, and insurgents.

“The Meeting notes the disconnect between citizens Vs Leaders: The Meeting observed the widening gap and disconnect between the citizens and their elected representatives as an existential threat to the security of this nation. The meeting, therefore, calls on all strata of our leadership to reconnect with the citizens.”