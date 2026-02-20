North-West Youth Organisations Urged To Strengthen Governance, Boost Impact

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Youth-led organisations across Northwest Nigeria have been urged to strengthen governance systems, accountability mechanisms and institutional sustainability to improve their effectiveness and long-term impact.

The call was made during a two-day Youth Consortium Capacity Strengthening Workshop held under the Youth Leading Change Program (YLCP) and organised by Bridge Connect.

The capacity-building workshop which was supported by the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) brought together 21 youth organisations and development practitioners to enhance institutional capacity through structured governance frameworks, strategic planning and collaborative engagement.

Speaking during a session on organisational governance, the Executive Director of Bridge Connect, Muhammad Sani, said many youth-led organisations face operational challenges not because of lack of commitment but due to weak institutional structures and unclear accountability processes.

He said that effective governance systems, functional boards and defined leadership roles are essential for credibility, donor confidence and organisational sustainability.

According to him, founders of youth organisations often struggle to balance passion with structure, a situation that can weaken transparency and decision-making processes.

He stressed that governance structures are designed to strengthen organisations rather than limit leadership.

He also highlighted the importance of people-management systems, noting that organisational frameworks should clarify responsibilities, protect team members and improve performance.

The session further examined succession planning as a continuity strategy aimed at ensuring organisational stability beyond individual leadership.

The Chief Operations officer of the organisation Fatima Musa Aliyu, in her remarks, encouraged the participants to embrace collaboration, learning and knowledge-sharing, describing the workshop as a platform for strengthening youth-led civic institutions in Northwest Nigeria.

She urged participants to apply lessons from the training to improve project implementation and community impact.

While speaking, The Governance and Policy Engagement Associate.Sadiq Musa Sadauki emphasised the role of collective youth action in promoting accountability and strengthening democratic participation.

He noted that collaboration among civic actors can amplify advocacy efforts and influence policy direction.

In his remarks The MERL Coordinator of NYFF Mr Olushola Ojajuni highlights the importance of youth-led organizational strengthening and consortium

“When we have a strong community of advocates, we can begin to attract the attention of government and policymakers to help design and redefine the kind of community or society we want to build”

He commended BCAI for coming up with the consortium which he described as very important to the development of Nigeria.

Participants said the training provided practical tools for strengthening organisational systems, improving implementation capacity and enhancing social impact within their communities.

The workshop forms part of ongoing efforts under the Youth Leading Change Program to equip young leaders with governance and institutional skills necessary for sustainable civic engagement in Nigeria