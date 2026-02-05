Northern CAN Hails Uba Sani, Security Agencies Over Release Of Abducted Kaduna Worshippers

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Northern Christian Association of Nigeria has expressed joy and relief over the safe release of worshippers abducted in Kurmin Wali community, Kaduna State.

The Christian organization described the return of the victims as a moment of grace and reassurance for the Church and the affected communities, following days of anxiety after the abduction.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna, the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, commended the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, for what he described as decisive and compassionate leadership during the crisis.

Hayab said the governor demonstrated responsiveness to the plight of the people, noting that such empathy marked a departure from previous experiences where citizens were allegedly intimidated or ignored during similar incidents.

“We rejoice with the Church and the people of Kurmin Wali for the safe return of all kidnapped victims,” Hayab said.

He added, “We specially appreciate Governor Uba Sani for showing remarkable leadership and empathy during these trying moments. He heard the cries of the people and fulfilled his promise to ensure the release of the abducted worshippers.”

Northern CAN also praised the efforts of security agencies involved in the operation, including the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, and other security operatives.

According to the association, the safe release of the worshippers was a product of tireless commitment, professionalism, and coordination among the security agencies.

The statement further extended gratitude to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Director-General of the DSS, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, and President Bola Tinubu for their roles in ensuring the safety of citizens.

Hayab said the outcome reflected effective leadership at both state and federal levels, as well as sustained oversight of security operations.

“We pray that there will not be a repeat of such tragic events in any of our communities,” he said.

The cleric reaffirmed the association’s readiness to work with government and security agencies to safeguard churches and communities across Northern Nigeria.

“Northern CAN pledges to support government and security agencies fully to ensure our churches and communities remain safe,” he said.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security operatives by promptly reporting suspicious movements or activities.

“We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities,” Hayab added.

Describing the release of the worshippers as symbolic, the CAN chairman said it demonstrated the importance of collaboration between government leadership, security agencies, and local communities.

“The safe return of the worshippers released today is a testament to effective collaboration and the resilience of the affected communities,” he said.

Northern CAN said it remained committed to promoting peace, unity, and vigilance, stressing the need to protect places of worship and prevent future attacks in the region.