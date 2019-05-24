Northern CAN Kick Against Ayokunle’s Re-election

The Northern bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has distanced themselves from the reelection of the incumbent, Revd. Samson Ayokunle.

The bloc denied having reached any agreement to support Ayokunle’s reelection.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja and made available to THE WHISTLER, the CAN Northern bloc disowned the vice chairman of the Christian apex body in Nigeria, Joseph John Hayab.

Advertisement

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication in an online platform, credited to the Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Region, Joseph John Hayab that Northern Christians have thrown their support for the reelection of the President of CAN, Rev. Samson Supo Ayokunle,” a statement by Sunday Oibe for stakeholders of Northern CAN & Secretary of CAN (North West Zone), read.

“Ordinarily, the Northern Zone of CAN would have ignored him, but for the forthcoming election and the fact that Hayab has become a serial offender in several cases. We assure him that he will not get away with this offence this time. We have consulted with the Chairman of CAN in the North West Zone, Bishop David Bakare, who is our critical stakeholder.

“The Chairman of CAN in Northern Region, Rev. Yakubu Pam, will always consult everybody on every serious matter before he makes a comment, especially if it has to do with the entire North. The Secretary of Northern CAN, Danladi Yerima would not have been part of the lies by Hayab, without the consent of Northern CAN.

Advertisement

“Both Reverend Pam, Yerima and Bakare said there was no meeting where a decision was taken to support Ayokunle. Let us make it clear that Hayab is on his own, what he said is his personal opinion. The Northern CAN did not partake in the meeting convened and attended by him alone. We are calling on the public, especially Christians in Northern Nigeria to disregard Hayab and his lies.

“We see it as gross insubordination; if because of the gentility of Rev. Yakubu Pam and amiable nature of Danladi Yerima, he decided to embark on this ambiguous adventure and controversy, he failed,” the statement further read.

Advertisement

The bloc further alleged that plans have been concluded by the Ayokunle leadership to break fast with President Muhammadu Buhari on May 27 as part of the wider plots to curry votes.

“We are aware of his pranks; five Christian leaders have told us that Hayab had informed them that Ayokunle (incumbent President of CAN), has asked him to carefully select some of the prominent church leaders for them to go and breakfast with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock Villa on Monday May 27 2019. The invitation of those that will break fast with the President will be restricted to persons who are loyal to Ayokunle as a ploy to woo voters. Now, the is Ayokunle the President of Christians selected by Hayab to break fast with Buhari or President of every Christian in Nigeria. These and others are the questions Ayokunle must answer as we prepare for the general election of CAN scheduled for June,” Oibe also said.