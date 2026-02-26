Northern Christians Reclaim 1964 Identity, Adopt New Name

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Christian leaders across the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory have adopted a new identity, unveiling the Forum of Northern Christians, also known as the Northern Christian Association, in what they described as a move to clarify their mandate and reinforce their regional voice.

The decision was taken at a two-day stakeholders’ meeting held in Kaduna, attended by chairmen from the 19 Northern states and the FCT, alongside their secretaries and representatives of youth and women wings.

The gathering also marked the first anniversary in office of the Northern Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, under whose leadership the change was formalised.

The body was previously referred to as Northern CAN, a name leaders said often created confusion about its relationship with the national structure of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting on Thursday, Hayab said the decision was not a breakaway from the national body but a return to the group’s historical roots.

According to him, the association was originally founded in 1964 in Kaduna as the Northern Christian Association before it later evolved into the Christian Association of Nigeria in 1976.

“We are CAN. We are Christians and we remain members of CAN,” Hayab said. “But when we speak on issues affecting Christians in Northern Nigeria, we believe we should have a distinct and clear identity. There is no quarrel with the national body.”

He explained that the word “Nigeria” was deliberately excluded from the revived name to avoid confusion with the national structure and to demonstrate respect for the mother body.

Hayab added that the Forum of Northern Christians and the FCT has now been fully registered and incorporated, stressing that the restructuring was aimed at strengthening coordination within the region.

He said the body would focus on challenges confronting Christians in Northern Nigeria, including religious freedom, access to education, shortage of Christian Religious Knowledge teachers and what he described as limited admission opportunities for Christian children in some areas.

“These are serious issues that demand focused attention,” he stated. “Our priority is to ensure that our people are treated as equal citizens, respected and given the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to nation building.”

Providing historical background, the first General Secretary of Northern CAN, Engr. Samuel Salifu, said the 1964 formation of the Northern Christian Association was driven by the need for Christians in the region to organise themselves.

He recalled that the body later transformed into a national platform in 1976 when Christian leaders across the country agreed to operate under one umbrella as CAN.

Salifu said the registration process was completed during the administration of former military leader Olusegun Obasanjo, when the late Interior Minister, Shehu Shagari, formalised it.

“There was never a Northern CAN as a separate entity from CAN,” Salifu said.

“There were Christians in the North organising themselves. To avoid confusion and unnecessary suspicion, the name has now been properly registered. We are together in CAN as one body.”

Also speaking, Rev. Emmanuel Dziggau described the 1964 formation as a “struggle for survival,” urging the present leadership to remain committed to justice and equity.

In a virtual address, elder statesman Prof. Yusuf Turaki lamented insecurity across Northern Nigeria, noting that many Christian communities had suffered kidnappings, displacement and destruction of livelihoods.

He urged the Forum to continue to advocate lawful and constitutional means of protecting vulnerable communities, as stakeholders reaffirmed their loyalty to the national CAN leadership and pledged continued collaboration while maintaining a clearly defined regional structure. ENDS.