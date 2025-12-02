Northern Elders Defend Matawalle, Say Joint Operations Boosting Security Nationwide

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Northern Elders Progressive Group has risen in defence of the Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Matawalle, insisting that his leadership in strengthening joint military and intelligence operations has been pivotal to the country’s recent gains in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the group’s coordinator, Yusuf Abubakar, dismissed renewed calls for the minister’s resignation as “politically motivated attacks” that fail to acknowledge the progress recorded under the current security framework.

He argued that critics were deliberately ignoring the impact of improved collaboration among the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and intelligence services, a coordination he described as one of Matawalle’s most significant contributions.

According to Abubakar, the minister’s emphasis on unified operations has led to more effective ground and air campaigns, faster intelligence processing, and better resource deployment across conflict zones.

“The joint operational approach championed by the minister is at the heart of improved counterterrorism and anti-banditry outcomes nationwide.”

He pointed to the successful rescue of abducted schoolgirls in Maga, Kebbi State, as a clear demonstration of enhanced operational synergy, adding that coordinated actions have also weakened insurgent networks in the Northeast, where more fighters have surrendered, and disrupted major kidnapping syndicates along highways in Niger, Kogi, and Kwara states.

Abubakar further highlighted progress in the South-South, where intensified naval operations and intelligence-led patrols have curbed oil theft and protected national assets, as well as ongoing efforts in the South-East targeting violent criminal groups.

In the Northwest, he said, joint air and ground offensives have intensified, leading to the destruction of bandit camps and the blocking of supply routes. “Under the minister’s watch, federal forces are operating with better cohesion, and the results are visible.

Beyond battlefield operations, the group said that Matawalle has also prioritised troop welfare, facilitating better allowances, logistics support, and the deployment of enhanced surveillance technologies such as tactical drones and rapid-response vehicles.

“Many communities once abandoned due to violence are beginning to revive,” farmers are returning to their lands, and intelligence-sharing between locals and security agencies is stronger than ever.”

The group attributed the escalating criticisms against the minister to political rivalries within the Northwest, insisting that such attacks undermine national security efforts.

They praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for placing Matawalle and National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in key security roles, describing them as competent leaders whose work is yielding results.

“The President knows their capacity. Hon. Bello Matawalle is a central figure in Nigeria’s security architecture, and his impact is felt across all regions.”