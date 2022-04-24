Northern Elders Forum Not Part Of PDP Consensus Arrangement–Baba-Ahmed

The Northern Elders Forum on Sunday said it was the decision of the Northern presidential aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party to initiate and get a consensus among themselves and not the decision of the Forum.

The Forum made the clarification through a statement signed by Mr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Forum’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy.

The statement said, “It has become necessary to address the impression created in part by mischief, and in part by genuine confusion over the role of the Convener of Northern Elders Forum, in the efforts to create consensus among four aspirants for the Presidential ticket of the PDP.”

According to the statement, the idea to attempt to engineer a consensus among the aspirants was that of the aspirants themselves.

It explained that Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) former Senate President, Mr Bukola Saraki and Mr Mohammed Hayatudeen had informed President Ibrahim Babangida of their intention, and requested “elderly intervention” and advice in the event that their efforts failed to produce consensus.

It noted that Babangida in turn requested Mr Ango Abdullahi in his individual capacity to design and manage a process that could improve a consensus agreement among the four aspirants.

Consequently, Abdullahi concluded that assignment and released a detailed report and recommendation, signing it in his individual capacity, the statement added.

Absolving itself of any role, it said, “It is important to make clear that the entire process did not involve the Northern Elders Forum as a group, and is not a product of the group.”

He defended Abdullahi who handled the exercise noting that he’s “free to undertake any lawful activity as a citizen, and genuine misinterpretations of his role are understandable.

“Northern Elders Forum is not affiliated to any political party or aspirant, and is strongly committed to the creation of a level playing field which will allow the emergence of the best leaders in the 2023 elections.

“It has also remained consistent in its conviction that all parts of the country should play their parts freely, unhindered by restrictions which offend principles of inclusion and fairness.

“The Forum believes the North has excellent candidates whose fate should be left to party delegates and voters to decide,” the statement said.

The Forum assures that it remains united behind the protection and projection of interests of the North and Nigeria, and will play its role as it had done whenever circumstances demand.

The Sokoto State Governor had denounced the conclusion of the Forum, which through a communique signed by Abdullahi, selected Saraki and Bauchi State Governor as northern consensus candidates for the PDP.

The communique advised the two to choose among themselves a candidate that will seek the party’s ticket.

Former Vice President, Mr Atiku Abubakar had also rejected any consensus arrangement.