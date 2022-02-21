Northern Group, HURIWA Hail NNPC On Disappearance Of Fuel Queues

…Back FG’s Probe Of Methanol-Blended Petrol Importation

The Concerned Northern Forum, and the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, on Monday hailed the steps taken by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd to resolve the supply gap created by the importation of methanol-blended petrol into the country.

Both Groups stated their position in two different statements made available to THE WHISTLER.

Residents of Lagos, Abuja and neighboring states within the Federal Capital Territory had heaved a sigh of relief following the disappearance of fuel queues at majority of the filling stations that dispensed the product.

As a result of the NNPC intervention, most filling stations in Abuja and neighbouring states resumed full operations late on Sunday after receiving petrol.

The development cleared the queues for petrol by motorists in the capital city and its environs.

Filling stations that had been shut for over a week due to supply gap, eventually opened for operations on Sunday morning.

Reacting to the development, both Groups commended the NNPC Management led by the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari for keeping to its promise in ensuring the delivery of over 700 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit to address the supply distribution gap.

They also backed the federal government’s probe of methanol-blended petrol importation into the country.

In its statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Mallam Ibrahim Bature, and the Spokesperson Abdulsalam Moh’d Kazeem, the Concerned Northern Forum Group called for a speedy conclusion of the ongoing probe.

Security agencies have reportedly begun the probe of companies and individuals allegedly involved in the importation of toxic fuel into the country.

The importation and circulation of adulterated petrol had created supply gaps in the country which led to petrol scarcity for the whole of last week before normalcy was restored last weekend.

The Northern Group commended the NNPC Ltd for taking prompt action by alerting the nation on the bad fuel and for taking measured steps to recall the bad product and injecting over 700 million litres to address the shortfall.

It stated, “Following the operational error of methanol in PMS above our national specification, which remains an unforeseen problem, we back the call for thorough investigation as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari and urge security agencies to conclude the probe in good time and sanction all those responsible.

“We commend the management of the NNPC Ltd for taking prompt action by alerting the nation on the bad fuel and for taking measured steps to recall the bad product and injecting over 700 million litres and the promise of additional 2.1billion litres to address the shortfall.

“We demand that regulatory and security agencies ensure that fuel stations sell at the maximum installed capacity and in the event any station is found to be sabotaging government’s effort, the product be dispensed free to motorists and such station sealed.”

On its earlier call for the sacking of the management of the NNPC Ltd, the Northern Group said in the statement that it had rescinded the decision.

It added that since it made the call for the removal of the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Ltd, NNPC, and the prosecution of importers involved in the contaminated fuel, there have been misgivings and misreading of its demands especially by those who profiteer from crisis situations.

The statement added, “It has become inevitable to put the records straight that our position has no political affiliation or influence nor been sponsored by any individual or groups.

“Our call was borne out of patriotism over the hardship occasioned by the scarcity of premium motor spirit and the huge economic impact of the bad fuel at a time government is battling with dwindling revenue.

“In view of new information at our disposal and the attempts by certain special interests to hijack our demand and use our position to blackmail the present NNPC management over the current artificial PMS scarcity occasioned by marketers dispensing fewer pumps at a time, we withdraw our notice for the sack of the NNPC management and nationwide protest but remain committed to the sanctioning of the importing companies and their officials.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has hailed the steps taken by the NNPC to restore fuel supply in the country.

Commenting on the improved fuel supply situation in most urban cities of the Country as promised by the NNPC, HURIWA in a statement by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf said that rather than call for the sack of the GMD of the NNPC, the citizens should applaud the hierarchy for its intervention.

The Rights group insisted that the companies that brought in the dirty fuel must not be allowed to escape the long arm of the law and must be made to compensate motorists who bought the bad fuel.