Northern Groups Promise To Mobilise 10 Million Votes For Tinubu

A coalition of northern groups have promised to mobilize 10 million votes in the North for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 election.

The coalition also launched “Asiwaju Movement” on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tinubu, who’s the former Governor of Lagos State, (1999-2007) emerged the candidate of the APC after a tensed presidential primary which held at Eagle Square in Abuja on June 8.

The groups, which included DotNet Hub Foundation, said the current situation in the country called for a matured and tested hand who can quickly settle down to solve the challenges.

The leader of the group, Labib Abdullahi Mahmood, who’s the Chairman of Friends of the Society for Good Governance, told THE WHISTLER that Tinubu is a “certified political general, who has been leading the war from the frontline in the liberation” of the country hence the need to support his presidential quest.

In an open letter he delivered to the press in Abuja, Mahmood explained that the groups’ support for Tinubu was based on his antecedent.

He said Tinubu has been at the centre of the struggle for a better Nigeria and that amid turbulence and the crisis confronting the APC, he has been consistent, patient and genuinely concerned with the deep-rooted problems confronting the people.

“He is easily admired as a leader who knows how to employ solid brains and capable hands to drive the wheels of governance,” he said in the open letter.

He further pointed out that Tinubu “has created his own brand despite the shortcomings of this regime, he is a leader per excellence, a patriot without boundaries with untiring capacity to nurse, nurture, mentor and develop ordinary people to become leaders of repute.

“JAGABAN is seen as someone who wields enormous power and influence, quiet and unassuming but a skillful team player, flawless political strategist with in-depth knowledge of the political temperature of the country.”

According to him, the former governor of Lagos has a “wide network and surely knows how to cultivate power because he is blessed with unparalleled humility and ability to organize both man and material to pursue his aspiration without taking anyone for granted.

“As a political gladiator and planner who has been around for a long time, fought military regimes and used external influence to create awareness for the return to democracy, JAGABAN is no doubt, the man that is set to win the 2023 election.

“Undoubtedly, he attracts all kinds of news that are for and against him but he remains victorious and sustains a large appetite of getting involved in every political activity big or small and has been able to build strong followership that are addicted to his fascinating leadership style which cuts across social, economic, religious and ethnic dimensions,” Mahmood explained.

Mahmood rephrased the king making statement of Tinubu saying “the Kingmaker is now becoming a King after three decades of political investment. We are inspired and committed to his cause.”

The group pledged that based on what Tinubu stands for, they will work assiduously to produce maximum number of votes for him in 2023 presidential election, hailing the candidate of the APC as an “epitome of humility and human progress as exhibited in your social and political works over the years.”

The 2023 presidential election comes up in February 2023.