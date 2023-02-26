Northern Nigeria Calm Despite Tension Over Uploading Of Results By INEC

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The delay in uploading polling unit results for the presidential election on the INEC Results Viewing Portal (iReV) is generating tension across the land, especially on social media.

Advertisement

The results were supposed to have been uploaded after voting and counting had ended yesterday but INEC only uploaded 25,503 results, thus leading to speculation that the electoral body may be up to some mischief.

In previous presidential elections, especially in 2011 when president Goodluck Jonathan defeated Muhammadu Buhari, who ran on the platform of the CPC, violence erupted in parts of the north, especially in rural areas before results were fully declared.

But reports from across states in the north indicate that while people are cautious about inter-state movements, there is no incidence of violence after the election.

Two of the frontline presidential candidates in Saturday’s election are from the north—Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

While Atiku is from Adamawa State, Kwankwaso is from Kano State.

Advertisement

In Adamawa, THE WHISTLER observed on Sunday that residents of Yola, the state capital, went about their normal businesses while security checkpoints were seen around INEC office along Bank Road.

At Dobeli area of Yola North which used to be a violence-prone area, there was calm and residents were seen discussing the results of the election as they trickle in.

Musa Inuwa, a young poultry farmer, said youths of the region are wiser now and would not fight for any politician.

“Everyone is wise now, we supported Baba Buhari, some even died fighting for him, but look at how we’re suffering under him,” he said, adding that “we now know that politicians are the same, whoever wins we will pray to God so that they would do the right things.”

Umar Aliyu, a local chif who said he voted for Atiku, told THE WHISTLER there was no reason for anyone to fight.

Advertisement

“It’s Allah (God) that gives power to whoever He wishes, anyone who wins is our president,” he said in Hausa.

A commercial tricycle operator, Ahmed Yusuf, also voted for Atiku but said whoever wins the election is the one chosen by God.

“Our own is to cast our vote for our candidate, but only God knows who would win,” he said in Hausa, and added that “nobody has time for trouble.”

THE WHISTLER also gathered that the situation in Kano is calm after the pre-election violence that rocked a settlement on the outskirt of Kano metropolis.

Kano city, Taranis, Nasarawa, Kurna Asabe, Sabon-gari and other places known for violent reactions were quiet on Sunday without the usual tension associated with presidential elections in the state.

Saliu Mohammed, an Islamic cleric working under the Kano Emirate Council, told THE WHISTLER that he did not foresee any breakdown of law and order if there are no attempts to manipulate the election.

Advertisement

“What usually causes violence is when they try to change results, but so far this has not happened and I don’t foresee any violence,” he said.

He however pleaded with the state government to provide adequate security during the state governorship election.

“That is when I feel that the contest would be fierce, and if there’s no security anything can happen.”

Although being a Sunday, many shops were not open but there was vehicular movement.