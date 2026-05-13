Northern Senators Bemoan Zamfara Military Bombing Tragedy, Call For Probe

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The Northern Senators Forum has bemoaned the killing of about 72 innocent villagers in a military airstrike at Tumfa Market in the Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’ Adua, the Forum described the incident, which occurred on Sunday, May 11, as “heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

The senators noted that the victims were ordinary citizens going about their daily activities.

The Forum said reports indicated that “no fewer than 72 lives were lost,” with many victims “blown beyond recognition” following the strike.

“The images of devastation, the loss of lives ‘blown beyond recognition,’ and the pain of families burying dozens of loved ones in a single day are heartbreaking and unacceptable,” the statement said.

The senators expressed sympathy with families who lost loved ones in the incident and prayed for the recovery of those receiving treatment in hospitals in Zurmi, Shinkafi and the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau.

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“We mourn with the families who lost sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, and breadwinners in this incident. We also pray for the speedy recovery of the dozens receiving treatment in Zurmi, Shinkafa, and Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau,” the Forum stated.

The senators stressed that the protection of civilian lives must remain a priority in all security operations and called for a transparent probe into the incident.

“The protection of civilian lives must remain paramount in all security operations. We therefore call on the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding this strike. The victims and their families deserve truth, justice, and adequate reparations,” the statement added.

The Forum lamented the growing toll of insecurity in northern communities, saying leaders must ensure innocent citizens do not become casualties in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

“Zamfara and the entire North have borne far too much of the burden of insecurity. It is our duty as leaders to ensure that in the pursuit of peace, innocent citizens are not made to pay the ultimate price,” the statement said.

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The lawmakers prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and strength for bereaved families.