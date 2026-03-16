Northerners In Lagos Petition Tinubu Over Alleged Marginalisation In APC

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The Arewa community in Lagos State has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in an alleged attempt to undermine its structure within the APC ahead of 2027 elections.

Community leaders, alongside over 200 members, on Monday stormed the Lagos APC secretariat in Ikeja, submitting a petition detailing grievances against the party’s state leadership.

The petition titled: ‘S.O.S to Our Grand Patron, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Against Attempts to Undermine the Arewa Community Structure.’

The letter was signed by the community secretary, Alhaji Musa Saleh, and addressed to Tinubu through Lagos APC Chairman, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi.

It was received by the party’s secretary, Dr Adeola Jokomba, on behalf of Ojelabi, alongside other state executives including Deputy Chairman, Chief Moshood Mayegun.

The petition stated: “The Arewa Community in Lagos was formally inaugurated in 2021 at Alausa Secretariat by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

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“It has remained a critical stakeholder in the evolution of our party from AD to AC, ACN and eventually the APC.”

The community said it had consistently worked for the party’s success under the leadership of its apex leader, Mr Ahmed Kabir Abdullahi.

“Our members remain dedicated and loyal, ensuring electoral victories for the APC at all levels,” the letter read.

It noted that the community had produced commissioners, special advisers and councillors across several Lagos councils with significant Arewa populations.

Such councils include Agege, Mushin, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Ajeromi, Yaba, Ifako-Ijaiye, Mainland and Epe, among others.

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Other areas listed include Surulere, Apapa, Amuwo-Odofin, Shomolu, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikeja, Ojo, Ikorodu, Badagry and Seme Border.

The community stated: “Mr President, you sponsored the election of many of our candidates in the past.

“Today, we fear losing everything despite our commitment and sacrifices for the party.”

The group alleged that the current party leadership under Ojelabi had failed to uphold the structure built by the community.

“Rather, what we built together is being sabotaged,” the petition claimed.

It further alleged that some individuals linked to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s political circle were behind attempts to weaken the community’s influence.

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The group said it had built a formidable structure that made APC electoral victories in Lagos easier.

It recalled that ahead of the 2023 governorship election, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu intervened after noticing attempts to undermine the Arewa structure.

According to the letter, the governor invited community leaders to the State House, Marina, where the matter was discussed.

“That engagement improved our performance and strengthened our contributions in subsequent elections,” the petition stated.

The group urged Tinubu to address the issues ahead of preparations for the 2027 elections.

It demanded supervisory or special adviser positions in local governments and LCDAs in line with established party arrangements.

The community also said its members played key roles in securing APC victories during the July 12, 2025 local government elections.

“In some councils, it is difficult for our party to win without the Arewa Community.

“We will not allow anyone to jeopardise the party’s electoral chances through acts of sabotage,” it stated.

The community reaffirmed loyalty to Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and the APC.

“We appreciate your consistent support and seek your intervention to resolve the issues affecting the Arewa Community in Lagos,” it added.

Speaking after receiving the petition, Abdullahi said Arewa elders had been urged to intervene in resolving the grievances.

He said stakeholders acknowledged that the structure established by Tinubu was being undermined.

“Some individuals have been compromised to scatter this winning structure.

“So, we have listened to them and assured them that their concerns will be addressed,” Abdullahi told journalists.

He said consultations with party elders and leaders had already begun to resolve the matter.

“We will also reach out to the President and deliver the letter to him. The grievances will certainly be examined and addressed,” he said.

He described the Arewa Community as vital to Lagos politics and electoral success.

According to him, the community also serves as a bridge between Lagos and northern Nigeria.

“A group as important as the Arewa Community must be carried along in appointments and distribution of relief materials.

“We stand with them and believe these issues should be properly addressed,” he said.