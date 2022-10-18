North’s Textile Industries, Cattle Economy Will Bounce Back If I Become President – Peter Obi

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reeled out his plans for Northern Nigeria if elected Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Obi who spoke during an interactive session with the Joint Arewa Committee at the Arewa House, Kaduna said his administration will proffer a long-lasting solution to the issues affecting the Northern region.

The LP flagbearer vowed to ensure that farmers return to their farmland for the 2023 farming season adding that he will revive the moribund cotton and textile industries in the north.

Continuing further, Obi said he will ensure the deployment and allocation of economic and social projects and infrastructure to the North.

“We will offer immediate and decisive long-lasting and permanent-effect resolution of all security challenges in the North;

“Ensure that farmers return to all farmlands for the 2023 farming Season. We will make Nigeria’s arable land in the North her new oil and gold;

“As part of our Marshall Plan for Education, we will foster Federal intervention in education at all levels in the North and partnership with State Governments and international organizations in order to improve access to affordable and quality education at all levels;

“Ensure very adequate representation in government, equitable appointments, especially in the Security and Economic Sectors;

“Incentivize the resuscitation of the moribund cotton and textile industries; and full exploration of the cattle economy value chain, notably the $75b global hide and skin economy. Nigeria’s share of the global industry is envisaged to generate over $1bn by 2025, and finally,

“We will ensure very generous deployment and allocation of economic and social projects and infrastructure in the North – with keen attention to Roads, Energy, Power, and Dams- and Solar energy from Sunlight,” he added.