‘Not Appropriate’ For Iran To Be At World Cup – Trump

US president Donald Trump has said Iran’s men’s football team is “welcome” at the 2026 World Cup but that it is not “appropriate” for them to be there “for their own life and safety”.

Trump’s comments come after Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, said his country were not in a position to participate in the tournament, which is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June.

Iran are due to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on 15 and 21 June respectively, and Egypt in Seattle on 26 June.

But their participation has been in doubt since the US and Israel launched strikes on the country, killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones towards Israel and four Gulf Arab countries which host US military bases – Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

“The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said Trump had told him Iran are “welcome to compete” at this summer’s finals.

But in an interview with the IRIB Sports Network on Tuesday, Donyamali said: “Given that this corrupt government has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances do we have the appropriate conditions to participate in the World Cup.

“Our boys are not safe, and conditions for participation do not exist.”

If Iran does withdraw from what would be its fourth consecutive World Cup, Fifa’s regulations give the governing body discretion to choose a replacement, but it is unclear who that would be.