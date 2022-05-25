‘Not Everything Is About Dollars’ —Peter Obi’s Defection From PDP Sparks Reactions
The defection of Mr. Peter Obi from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has generated reactions on social media.
Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, withdrew from the PDP presidential primaries and announced his resignation from the party in a letter addressed to Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman.
“…recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions. Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices toward rescuing our country,” Obi said while signifying that he may pursue his ambition on a different political platform.
Obi’s defection came less than three weeks after northern presidential aspirant, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, dumped the PDP for the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).
A former Director of New Media of the PDP, Deji Adeyanju, attributed Obi’s exit to “bad congresses and blatant imposition and undemocratic practices” by the Ayu-led leadership of the party.
Adeyanju further slammed those he described as “dollars hungry folks” for allegedly ganging up against Obi, adding “not everything in life is about dollars.”
Meanwhile, some Nigerians who reacted to the development on Twitter said the former governor should have tested his political strength by confronting his co-aspirants at PDP primaries before taking a decision on whether or not to leave the party. Below are some of the Twitter reactions: