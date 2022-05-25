‘Not Everything Is About Dollars’ —Peter Obi’s Defection From PDP Sparks Reactions

The defection of Mr. Peter Obi from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has generated reactions on social media.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, withdrew from the PDP presidential primaries and announced his resignation from the party in a letter addressed to Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman.

“…recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions. Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices toward rescuing our country,” Obi said while signifying that he may pursue his ambition on a different political platform.

I have resigned my membership in the Peoples Democratic Party. – PO. pic.twitter.com/bi4u0u3jmm — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 25, 2022

Obi’s defection came less than three weeks after northern presidential aspirant, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, dumped the PDP for the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

A former Director of New Media of the PDP, Deji Adeyanju, attributed Obi’s exit to “bad congresses and blatant imposition and undemocratic practices” by the Ayu-led leadership of the party.

Adeyanju further slammed those he described as “dollars hungry folks” for allegedly ganging up against Obi, adding “not everything in life is about dollars.”

Meanwhile, some Nigerians who reacted to the development on Twitter said the former governor should have tested his political strength by confronting his co-aspirants at PDP primaries before taking a decision on whether or not to leave the party. Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

Peter Obi lovers and supporters should be happy fulfilled that not everything in life is about dollars. Time will tell for everyone putting dollars above the truth. Hunger will soon start catching delegates by December, 2022. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) May 25, 2022

A PDP delegate described Peter Obi as “annoying” because was sharing his plans for a better Nigeria instead of sharing dollars. They plotted to humiliate him during the primaries and he saw through their tricks. He has abandoned the party for them. Tueeeeh — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) May 25, 2022

I've never invested so much emotion, time & energy on any election in Nigeria like this. In fact I'm not a politician. I've only voted once in my life. That's why many doubt the authenticity of this handle. But you see this man we call Peter Obi, he's the best Nigerian politician — Shehu Gazali sadiq (@Shehusky) May 25, 2022

I also (personally) wish Peter Obi didn’t leave the PDP. I don’t have all the details, but seeing as he likely won’t win 2023 outside PDP, I wish he had stayed, supported the party and forged deeper alliances in preparation for 2027. Then he would have the party + the people. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) May 25, 2022

Imagine how heartless and unreasonable Ayu and his dollars hungry folks are, they couldn’t even leave Anambra for a candidate so popular like Peter Obi. They imposed a fraudulent delegate process on the state. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) May 25, 2022

Peter Obi couldn't even get delegates from Anambra to vote him and you think he'd stand a chance with a 3rd party? I'm sorry for you people. — Adeoluwa (@Julyannsark) May 25, 2022

Peter Obi will defeat the PDP & the APC in any party. The Office of the Citizens of Nigeria is the highest office in the land. This organic support has taken off. They can no longer stop us. Only God can. Obi is an idea whose time has come. The gang up against him won’t stop us💪 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 25, 2022

Peter Obi’s exit from PDP is a sad development; this NWC obviously can’t handle a fair Presidential primary elections.

An aspirant leaving the party just few days to the election? Terrible signs and optics.

Sad day for PDP, maybe the party is not ready after all. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) May 25, 2022

Peter Obi has finally dumped the PDP. He has pulled out of their presidential primaries as well. While we wait the big announcement, this is good for his candidacy. Contesting on the platform of an ‘untainted’ party will be a morale booster. The fire in us is unquenchable💪 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 25, 2022

Peter Obi has been the focal point and not the @OfficialPDPNig so no need with the party. We are moving on with the man who has lit up our hope and has uplifted the human spirits. — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) May 25, 2022