‘Now You’re Crying?’ – Adeyanju Fires Back At El-Rufai Over Arrest Claim

Human Rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju has mocked former Kaduna State governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, over claims that the Federal Government has concluded plans to arrest him upon his return to the country.

El-Rufai had alleged in a two-page memo sighted by BusinessDay, titled “Confidential Briefing Memo” with the subject, ‘Concerns Regarding Anticipated Politically Motivated Detention on Return to Nigeria’ dated February 10, 2026, that he and his associates have been under sustained pressure from authorities.

He stated, “Since formally withdrawing my earlier acceptance to serve in the Tinubu administration in August 2023 and subsequently resigning from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), my close allies and I have been subjected to repeated investigations by security and anti-corruption agencies.”

El-Rufai, who is reportedly outside the country, further alleged that some of his associates have been unlawfully detained.

“Officials who served in my administration and business persons alleged to be associated with me have been unlawfully detained without charge for extended periods, including my Chief of Staff (50 days), a Senior Adviser (28 days), a commissioner (24 days), and a CEO (over 70 days and still detained). They are then arraigned on phantom charges, with judges influenced to deny bail or impose stringent conditions,” he said.

Recalling a previous investigation, the former governor added, “A similar attempt at persecution by the Yar’Adua/Jonathan administration via the EFCC (2010-2013) failed. I was discharged and acquitted of a spurious charge of ‘abuse of office’ related to my approval of a single plot of land for a family member among 27,000 applications I approved as FCT Minister—a power the court affirmed.

“Despite years of intense, multi-agency investigation, no credible evidence has been presented against me, and no charges have been filed.”

On the alleged new plot to arrest him, El-Rufai said, “Credible information now establishes the certainty of arrest and detention without basis upon my imminent return to Nigeria, inconsistent with constitutional safeguards and international obligations.”

He further claimed, “Multiple investigations have yielded no credible formal accusation.

“Sponsored media publications deploy innuendo and falsehood to tarnish my reputation.

“No formal queries or invitations were issued prior to my departure for vacation in November 2025.

“There is a history of selective prosecution of opposition figures.

“Judicial rulings granting relief in similar cases are routinely ignored by the ruling party and its officials.”

Reacting, Adeyanju criticized the former governor, saying, “El-Rufai said they are planning to arrest him soon. El-Rufai arrested everyone who criticized him in kaduna.

“His critic Dadiyata who was abducted in front of his wife and daughter disappeared till today without trace.

“The oppressors of yesterday are now comrades,” he added.