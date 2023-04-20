NPA Retiree Jailed For Issuing N24 Million Dud Cheque

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Alhaji Nasiru Adinoyi Ogara, a retiree of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) was on Wednesday jailed for issuing a dud cheque.

Advertisement

Ogara and his company, New Age Motor Waste Basket Limited, were prosecuted by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a four-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence and issuance of dud cheques to the tune of N24m.

According to EFCC, the offences are contrary to Section 1(1) (b) and (2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Fraud Offences Act 2006, bordering on obtaining by false pretence.

He was also accused of contravening Section 1(1) (b) and 2(b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act in counts three and four.

During the trial, the prosecution called two witnesses through whom several documents were tendered and admitted by the court as exhibits against the defendant, and the victim also testified as the first prosecution witness.

The defence opened its case with the defendant, who claimed to be a retiree of the NPA, testifying as the first defence witness and denying the allegations.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two other witnesses were also called in his defence, through whom several documents were tendered.

In his final written address, the defence counsel, Yekeen Kolawole, urged the court to hold that the prosecution failed to prove the case and that “ no prima facie case has been made against the defendants”.

However the prosecution counsel, N.K.Ukoha, in his final written address, urged the court to hold that the prosecution effectively proved its case against the defendants and so should convict them as charged.

Ogara had pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges when he was first arraigned in February 2018.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, Justice Dada held that the prosecution effectively proved the ingredients of the offences filed against the defendants

Advertisement

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja found him guilty on counts one to three and sentenced him to 14 years in prison on counts one and two, and two years on count three.

The sentences are to run concurrently, he was, however, discharged on count four.



The company was fined 15 Million (5 Million on counts one to three).



It was further ordered to be wound up with its assets sold and the revenue used to pay his victim.



The convict was also ordered to return the sum of N24, 330,000.00 to the victim.