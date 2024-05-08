NPFL: Ogunmodede Express Delight After Ending Rivers United Jinx, Tips Remo Stars For NPFL Glory

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede has expressed his delight after his team ended their winless run against Rivers United in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Sky Blue Stars fought back from a goal deficit to record a hard-fought 2-1 win over Rivers United In Ikenne on Monday.

Andy Okpe opened the scoring for the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot against his former club.

Haruna Hadi brought Remo Stars back into the game after a good work from Mawuena.

Mawuena scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute to hand Remo Stars the maximum points and their first-ever win over Rivers United in nine attempts in the NPFL.

Ogunmodede was in a jubilant mood in an interview with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

He said: “It was a vital win for us because the win helped to put us in contention for the NPFL title, we are elated that we got the maximum points and to also earn our first win over Rivers United, our target was not to end the winless run but to earn the maximum points which we got.”

As a result of the victory over Rivers United, Remo Stars now sits second on the NPFL table with 56 points from 32 games, a point behind table-toppers, Enugu Rangers and one point above third-placed Enyimba.

Ogunmodede also opened up on how Remo Stars will navigate the remaining six matches as they aim to win their first-ever NPFL title in a three-way battle with giants, Enugu Rangers and Enyimba.

He said: “The title race is widely open, we will take the remaining six matches as they come, one game at a time, we will keep our calm, because we know how important every game is for us we have 18 points to fight for.”

Ogunmodede, who is also the Secretary of the League Managers Association, expressed his delight on the appointment of Finidi George as the coach of the Super Eagles.

He said: “As an advocate of indigenous coaches, I’m excited to know that our work is being recognised through Finidi George, I feel so proud that an indigenous coach will be in charge of the Super Eagles and as a secretary of the League Club Managers, we are delighted with his appointment, we wish him all the best as an association, and as a colleague, his appointment is testament to the good job the indigenous coaches are we are doing in the league.”

Finidi George is currently in his third season as the coach of nine-time NPFL Champions, Enyimba, he led them to the NPFL title last season, and he is also in the mix for the title race this season as Enyimba sits third on the log, four points adrift of table-toppers, Enugu Rangers.

The league was put on hold to allow Rivers United to play their outstanding six matches, which they incurred as a result of their continental engagements.

The Pride of Rivers now has four games left to play starting with a trip to Ilorin to face Kwara United on Thursday, before a home clash against Sunshine Stars on Sunday.

The NPFL will resume for the last six games of the season after Rivers United have completed their six outstanding matches.