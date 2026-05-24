NPFL: Rangers’ Fans Seek Divine Intervention For Victory

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There is apprehension among fans of Ranger International Football Club of Enugu as the Nigeria Premier Football League winds down on Sunday.

Enugu Rangers, THE WHISTLER gathered, require outright victory against Ikorodu City of Lagos. Rivers United are a point behind Ranger. While Rangers are playing away to Ikorodu City, Rivers United are hosts to Katsina United in Port-Harcourt.

The decisive encounters on Sunday have pushed Rangers fans to seek divine interventions in favour of the Enugu side. Sunday Okpala is a die-hard Rangers fan. “I didn’t sleep well last night,” Okpala said. “I’m unsure what will be the outcome of Rangers, Ikorodu City encounter in Lagos. The Ikorodu side need three points also to qualify for continentals. And Rivers United will never spare Katsina United in Port-Harcourt.”

Johnson Ezeme is a football enthusiast in Enugu. He said, “The turning point would have been the last league games. Rivers United shattered my hopes when they defeated Wikki Tourists in Bauchi. It would have been the decider after Rangers defeated Shooting Stars in Enugu in their last encounter. While we were celebrating in advance, Rivers turned things around in Bauchi. I think this is the most-chased league season in Nigeria. Nothing is certain until the last game today.”

Jerome, a resident of Obiagu in Enugu, said he went to church today to pray for Rangers. “God will be on our side today. Rangers will win in Lagos. It is going to be fight to finish. Ikorodu City will try, but the Wide Antelopes (Rangers’ nickname) will triumph. Many people are praying for Rangers. We shall embark on thanksgiving after the victory.”

Our correspondent reports that Rangers currently top the league table with 65 points, Rivers United have 64 points while Ikorody City are placed third with 58 points.

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It was gathered that the government of Enugu State mobilised many Rangers supporters to Lagos to cheer the Coal City side to victory.