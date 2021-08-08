NRC To Rehabilitate 100 Wagons As Lagos-Kano Train Services Resume August 13

The Regional District Manager, Northern District of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Ismail Adebiyi, has said that the Lagos-Kano train service will resume on August 13, this year.

Adebiyi made the disclosure on Sunday in Zaria, Kaduna State, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

According the the regional boss of the NRC, the train will leave Lagos on Friday evening and arrive in Kano on Sunday morning.

The corporation has also concluded plans to re-open the Kaduna to Kafanchan and Kaduna to Kano train service by the end of August.

Adebiyi revealed that the NRC would rehabilitate 100 wagons by August, a move aimed at strengthening the sector.

He said 21 of the rehabilitated wagons would be used in the northern district of the rail service comprising Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina and Zamfara states.

According to Adebiyi, the Minna-Kaduna rail mass transit has been operational since the past one month as it runs service on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.

He said the train leaves Minna at 7AM and leaves Kaduna at about 2.30PM during the stated days.