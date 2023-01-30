NRC To Resume Abuja Train Service After Accident Near Kubwa Station

The Nigerian Railway Corporation said it will resume the Abuja-Kaduna train service on Tuesday.

The NRC also reduced the daily trip for Wednesday, February 1, to two without giving any reason for the decision.

The Abuja-Kaduna service operates four trips with the AK1, KA2, AK3 and KA4 coaches moving from 7:00am, 10:00am, 13:00pm and 16:00pm, respectively.

NRC said its management “is pleased to announce the recommencement of the Abuja Kaduna Train Service which was suspended on Friday 27th January 2023 due to the derailment that occurred at Kubwa Station on the same date.

“Subsequently, the Service will resume on Tuesday 31st January 2023. However, on Wednesdays, only KA2 Will depart Rigasa at 0700 and AK 3 will depart Idu at 16.00.”

THE WHISTLER had reported on Friday that a train left Kaduna for Abuja and derailed before arriving at the Kubwa station.

The incident left passengers stranded at the scene of the event.

The development happened few days after the Warri-Itakpe Train Service derailed at km 30 Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track.

The Warri-Itakpe case left 148 passengers and 30 crew members on board stranded in a forest in Kogi State.

Recall that the Abuja-Kaduna train was suspended in March 2022 after terrorists bombed the train, killed some passengers and abducted about 60 others.