NSA, AGF, IGP Meet U.S Rep Over Christian Persecution Claims

The U.S. Congressman Riley M. Moore has met with a high-level Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, where he pledged the United States’ commitment to supporting Nigeria in ending religious violence and terrorism across the country.

The meeting, which Moore described as “frank, honest, and productive,” focused on counterterrorism collaboration, security assistance and measures to protect vulnerable communities, particularly Christians in regions affected by extremist attacks.

The engagement took place in the U.S. capital, Washington, D.C., according to a statement the lawmaker shared on X on Wednesday night.

According to him, members of the Nigerian delegation included Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Bianca Ojukwu; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Lateef Olasunkami Fagbemi (SAN); Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede; and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt. Gen. EAP Undiendeye, among others.

Moore expressed concern over what he described as horrific acts of violence and persecution faced by Christians in Nigeria, insisting that decisive steps must be taken to halt the killings.

“The United States must see tangible actions to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement and death simply for their faith,” he said.

“We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to combat terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP and Fulani militants, especially in the Northeast and Middle Belt,” he added.

Moore urged Nigeria to take advantage of opportunities to deepen its relationship with the United States, stressing that President Trump and the U.S. Congress are united in efforts to end religious attacks in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States. We are serious in our resolve to disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria,” he added.

According to him, Nigerian officials at the meeting highlighted the challenges confronting national security, including civilian protection, counterterrorism operations, and the need for stronger international collaboration.

Moore stated that the United States will closely monitor developments and expects Nigeria to embrace cooperative strategies aimed at stopping ongoing bloodshed.

As of press time, neither Ribadu, Egbetokun nor the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs had issued official statements on the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, Moore publicly faulted President Bola Tinubu’s assertion that Nigeria does not tolerate religious persecution, claiming the on-ground realities contradict the President’s comments.

He also condemned the recent abduction of schoolgirls from Government Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko-Wasagu area of Kebbi State, calling for prayers for the kidnapped students and mourning the vice-principal killed during the attack.