NSA Should Be Fired For Failing To Inform Buhari Of Plans To Kidnap Him – APC Senator

134 SHARES Share Tweet

Senator Sani Musa, representing Niger East, has called for the dismissal of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, for failing to inform President Muhammadu Buhari about threats by terrorists to kidnap him.

Two weeks ago, a group of terrorists who kidnapped over sixty passengers of an Abuja-Kaduna train in March, threatened to abduct President Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The terrorists, some of whom reportedly escaped during the recent Kuje jailbreak, said in a viral video: “By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”

Reacting, El-Rufai had downplayed the terrorists’ threats and stated that President Buhari was not aware of it.

“How can we be in a country with soldiers, police and Federal Government but some terrorists will be threatening to abduct the president?” the governor quizzed during a radio interview.

But Senator Musa, while featuring on Channels TV’s ‘Sunday Politics’ on Sunday, said the NSA deserved to be sacked if indeed the president was not informed of the terrorists’ threat.

“Intelligence is being shared, not only by one security agency, to those that are supposed to look at the security of this country. As a state governor, you are given intelligence every day on the security situation in your state. The president also receives security reports every day. And if it true, going by the saying of Governor El-Rufai, that the president was not ware (of plans to kidnap him), that singular is enough for the NSA to be booted out.

“A country is bleeding and you tell me that as the man to strategize how are our security (architecture) should be functioning, you’re not aware of this and the president has not been informed? It is self-infecting,” said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) senator.

Musa expressed worry that the country’s security challenges have continued to deteriorate despite “all the proactive measures” being put in place.

“In the National Assembly we have made several attempts at finding a lasting solution to these problems by setting up security committees, holding retreats with service chiefs in other to find a way out but it has become very difficult.

“The situation is not only alarming; the country is at crossroads. Politics aside, the lives and blood that we are spilling today, we the leaders need to question ourselves. It’s not about party and its not about the elections coming. It’s about our constituents.”

He further recalled that the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, had “cried out loud that there’s an infiltration of Boko Haram terrorists creating cells within Niger State.”

He said Nigerian human rights lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, had also raised similar alarm and provided him with facts about activities of Boko Haram in the North Central region.

“He (Bukarti) told me that that intelligence had been shared. “What proactive action has the NSA done? We have to call a spade a spade. If I am the NSA, the National Security Adviser, in this country I will tender my resignation because I have failed.

“You do not wait until when you are attacked, then you act. This intelligence being shared is information, free information given to you at a stage where the culprits had not concluded their plans and you neutralize them. Is this what is happening?” he queried.