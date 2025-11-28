NSC Announces Organizing Committee For 2027 Africa School Games

By Taiwo IBRAHIM
National Sports Commission Director-general Hon. Bukola Olopade
The National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced a 21-man Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Africa School Games, slated to be held in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2027.

Nigeria was unanimously announced as the host of the 2027 edition of the Games during an extraordinary session of the ANOCA Executive Committee held on the sidelines.

According to the Director General of the Commission, Honourable Bukola Olopade, “We are glad to host the Africa School Games. We were in Algeria for the last edition, and our athletes did well with a spectacular podium performance.

He said, “We set up this organising committee in order to have a befitting event in Abuja. We witnessed what transpired in Algeria, and we want to put up a better show.”

“The members of the committee are sports administrators with credible track records and were carefully selected. We believe they will give us the best event.”

The committee, which is chaired by Mr Lekan Alabi with Abdulmumuni Shagaya as secretary, is expected to put in place a memorable event.

Nigeria finished third in the 2025 Africa School Games in Algeria with a total of 25 medals (six gold, 10 silver and nine bronze), behind host country Algeria and Egypt, who emerged first and second, respectively.

Full list of the Local Organising Committee for the 2027 Africa School Games:

  1. Lekan Abari – Chairman
  2. Abdumumuni Shagaya – Secretary
  3. Bar Musa Amadu – Deputy Chairman
  4. Dr Ibrahim Abdul – NOC
  5. Sabina Chikere – NIS
  6. Arc. Adamu Tanimu
  7. Olubunmi Ola-Oluode – SF
  8. Lydia Gbagi – School Sports Federation
  9. Olukunle Olu-Young – School Sports Federation
  10. Dr Ameh Rachael Odachi – School Sports Federation
  11. Victor Onagame
  12. Hon. Farouk Yarma
  13. Chichi Nwoko
  14. Ebidowie Oweife
  15. Amaka Asiofu
  16. Olalekan Alabi
  17. Tunde Adeluola
  18. Jude Anyadufu
  19. Lanre Ogunjobi
  20. Aisha Shuaibu
  21. Kola-Daniel Adeyanju

