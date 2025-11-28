NSC Announces Organizing Committee For 2027 Africa School Games

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced a 21-man Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Africa School Games, slated to be held in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2027.

Nigeria was unanimously announced as the host of the 2027 edition of the Games during an extraordinary session of the ANOCA Executive Committee held on the sidelines.

According to the Director General of the Commission, Honourable Bukola Olopade, “We are glad to host the Africa School Games. We were in Algeria for the last edition, and our athletes did well with a spectacular podium performance.

He said, “We set up this organising committee in order to have a befitting event in Abuja. We witnessed what transpired in Algeria, and we want to put up a better show.”

“The members of the committee are sports administrators with credible track records and were carefully selected. We believe they will give us the best event.”

The committee, which is chaired by Mr Lekan Alabi with Abdulmumuni Shagaya as secretary, is expected to put in place a memorable event.

Nigeria finished third in the 2025 Africa School Games in Algeria with a total of 25 medals (six gold, 10 silver and nine bronze), behind host country Algeria and Egypt, who emerged first and second, respectively.

Full list of the Local Organising Committee for the 2027 Africa School Games: