NSCDC Accuses Rivers LG Chairman Of Invading Jetty

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Port Harcourt Zone has accused the Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. Solomon Abel Eke, of invading its jetty where arrested illegal bunkering materials are kept.

The NSCDC stated this in a press release on Monday in Port Harcourt.

The NSCDC said its Jetty at Ogbogoro, where vessels, boats and barges arrested for illegal bunkering activities are kept to await court verdict, was “invaded by some group of persons led by the Chairman of ObioAkpo LGA for an alleged suspected site for illegal bunkering activities.”

The statement said further that the site was known for being a beehive of illegal bunkering activities in the past before the NSCDC Anti Vandal Team came and dislodged them turned it into a jetty where arrested products, boats, vessels and barges are kept while awaiting court verdict on them.

The Command said it took over the site to ensure no further illegal oil business continued there.

“Evidence abounds that all the boats, Vessels and Barge as well as drums found there were either arrested by the NSCDC or handed over to the NSCDC by sister security agencies like the Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) and the Nigerian Navy for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The Command is by this release correcting the erroneous speculations making rounds that the Jetty is an illegal bunkering site where illegal dealings in the oil business are taking place in the state,” the statement said.

Responding to the allegation, one of the media aides to the council chairman, Michael Chinedu Ozor, explained to THE WHISTLER why the council boss was involved.

“We got there following an intelligent report and saw some NSCDC personnels at the jetty guiding the place where the illegal bunkering is ongoing.

“Upon seeing the police men with the chaiman who tried destroying the place, the NSCDC officers started fighting the police men that came with the chairman.

“It became a fight between the police and the NSCDC.”