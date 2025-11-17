NSCDC Arrests 15 For Illegal Mining In Edo

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Edo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 15 suspects and impounded eight trucks loaded with illegally mined solid minerals during a series of coordinated operations across the state.

The state Commandant, Saidi Akintayo, who announced this on Monday, described the crackdown as a major operational breakthrough in the fight against economic sabotage.

He said the arrests followed intelligence-led operations conducted on Nov. 15 and 16, during which six trucks allegedly carrying illegally mined kaolin clay were intercepted along the Benin–Sapele Road.

He said the trucks’ drivers and assistants reportedly failed to present valid authorisation documents, leading to the arrest of nine suspects.

Akintayo listed those arrested as Tobilola Moses, Laseisi Adesegun, Olayinka Dimeji, Joshua Ojo, Peter Oliga, Owolabi Gabriel, Solomon Shedrach, Adela Tannimawo and Ibrahim Habib.

In a separate operation the same day, the NSCDC Monitoring and Surveillance Team intercepted two trucks transporting lithium along the Ogbemudia Farm axis of the Auchi Road.

Advertisement

He said the documentation presented by the drivers was deemed “completely irreconcilable”, resulting in the arrest of four more suspects: drivers Jimoh Mahmood and Abubakar Aminu and their assistants Abdulmutallib Ibrahim, Nafiu Ibrahim, Mubarak Abdul and AbdulKareem Nasir.

Earlier, on Saturday, the corps arrested a man identified as Hassan Rufai near the CCA Construction axis for conveying suspected stolen items, including a solar battery, generator, plasma TV and inverter chargers.

Akintayo condemned illegal mining as a destructive economic crime, causing revenue loss, environmental damage and heightened insecurity.

He said all suspects and vehicles had been moved to the NSCDC exhibit yard for investigation before prosecution.

Akintayo urged residents to report suspicious activities, reaffirming the command’s commitment to protecting national assets and curbing illegal mining across Edo.