NSCDC Arrests 20 Manhole Thieves, Vandals In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested and paraded 20 suspected vandals and manhole thieves.

The FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, said most of the arrested vandals pretended to be homeless, and slept under bridges but were caught stealing manholes and vandalising government property in various areas in the FCT.

Odumosu said the Corps will no longer tolerate the activities of the scavengers in the FCT while maintaining that the Corps will continue to defend the integrity of government property in the federal capital.

The Commandant said the arrested persons will be handed over to Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for proper prosecution when the NSCDC is done with her investigations.

He said: “To counteract the escalating instances of theft and vandalism that have been adversely impacting the FCT Metropolis, the Command took an active approach.

“We activated strategically planned routine night patrols, which proved to be highly effective. In the course of these patrols, we successfully arrested twenty (20) scavengers and miscreants within the stipulated time frame. The arrested suspects underwent comprehensive interview and profiling processes.

“Subsequently, they will be handed over to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for possible further prosecution.

“These intensified measures serve a dual purpose: deterring potential criminals and ensuring the apprehension of those responsible for these unlawful activities.

“Through these actions, we are sending an unequivocal and resolute message that criminal behavior will no longer be tolerated within our jurisdiction.

“The proactive strategy we have embraced underscores the unswerving commitment of the government to address the concerns of its citizens. We are steadfastly dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of critical national assets and infrastructure throughout the FCT Metropolis.

“The FCT Command remains fully committed to upholding its duty of curbing vandalism. Our collective effort, combined with the support of the community and relevant agencies, will undoubtedly contribute to a safer and more secure Federal Capital Territory.”

“They have been investigated and are being profiled. If there are not found guilty the law will take it original course. “

Manhole thieves paraded by NSCDC, FCT Command

FCT NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu addressing newsmen during the parade