NSCDC Arrests 20 Terrorism, Kidnapping, Vandalism Suspects

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Recovers Rifles, 100 Rounds Of Ammunitio

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 20 suspects for offences ranging from terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalism, to obtaining by false pretence.

Acting on the directive of the Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) carried out a series of coordinated operations across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, and Ondo States between October and November 2025, leading to the arrests.

The NSCDC spokesman, CSC Afolabi Babawale, in a statement on Thursday, noted that the Commander of the CG’s SIS, AS Dandaura, JP, the operations were aimed at dismantling high-profile criminal syndicates operating across various parts of the country.

“Our men arrested 20 suspects for various degrees of involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, vandalism, and fraud. These arrests send a clear message that there is no hiding place for criminals in Nigeria,” Dandaura stated.

The squad recovered a cache of lethal weapons and stolen property, including; Two (2) AK-47 rifles, Two (2) G3 rifles (recovered in Ondo State), Sixty-five (65) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, One (1) Toyota Corolla LE 2010 model (snatched at gunpoint), Four (4) motorcycles, and Various mobile phones, electronics, charms, and cash.

Advertisement

The squad arrested Ibrahim Hudu (30) and Hassan Ibrahim (23) in Lafia, Nasarawa State, for their involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, and murder.

20 suspects arrested for terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, and vandalism

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to kidnapping and killing Mr. Obasanjo H. Aku along the Lafia-Akwanga Road after collecting ransom.

They also admitted to abducting and killing Mr. Muhammadu Yaka, a farmer from Nasarawa Eggon, after receiving ransom because he recognised one of them.

According to Babawale, investigations further linked Hassan Ibrahim to militia attacks in Yelwata (Guma LGA, Benue State) and Qua’an-Pan LGA (Plateau State). He also participated in attacks that led to the burning of homes and loss of lives.

Advertisement

Exhibits recovered from the syndicate include one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, forty rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, and charms.

In Nasarawa and its environs, operatives also arrested Bamaiyi Mustapha (aka Dan Borno), John Ishaya (aka Baushe), and James Bako (aka Muchake).

The trio confessed to plotting the attempted abduction of prominent individuals, including Turaki Gamji and Alhaji Bil-Adama, as well as multiple highway robberies across Lambata (Niger), Kogi, Kaduna, and Akwanga (Nasarawa).

“This gang is responsible for numerous armed robberies and cattle rustling activities in Nasarawa State. Their arrest has disrupted a major criminal ring that had terrorized commuters and farmers,” Dandaura added.

In a separate operation in Ondo State, the CG’s SIS apprehended Iseoluwa Shadrach Omosehin (27) and recovered two G3 rifles with breach numbers 6911856 and 69047064.

The squad also arrested two vandals in Nasarawa State, Nyitamen George (34), who was caught illegally tampering with AEDC electrical installations and diverting monthly payments, and Muhammad Aliyu (aka Aliko, 23), arrested for vandalism, assault, and grievous harm.

Advertisement

The squad who arrested five buyers and receivers of stolen items linked to the gangs, said the move aimed to cut off the financial and logistics network of the syndicates.

They the criminal network arrested include, Amin Omaku, who bought a Toyota Corolla and three motorcycles, Emmanuel Sale, who purchased phones and TVs, Victor Eze Friday, Sunday Thankgod, and Hassan Bawa, all caught with items traced to robbery operations.

The corps reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to national security.

Exhibits recovered from the syndicate

“Let me reaffirm the Commandant General’s commitment to rid the nation of the scourge unleashed by economic saboteurs, vandals, and crime perpetrators. These arrests underscore our unwavering determination to safeguard lives and property in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Babawale said.

He added that all suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations and urged Nigerians to continue providing actionable intelligence to aid security operations.

“We urge citizens to partner with us by sharing credible information that can help in clamping down on criminal elements. Together, we can make our communities safe again,” he stated.

The NSCDC emphasised that the ongoing nationwide operations reflect its resolve to ensure peace, stability, and protection of critical national infrastructure.