NSCDC Arrests 8, Impounds Trucks Loaded With Adulterated PMS In Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State, Friday, said it intercepted two trucks loaded with 40,000 litres each of suspected adulterated petroleum products.

Addressing newsmen at the state command’s headquarters, Awka, the state commandant of the corps, Comdt Chikere, said the suspects were arrested ‘based on water tight surveillance mounted by the Anti-Vandalism Squad’.

He said on the 5th of October 2022, at about 1930hrs, the command’s Anti-Vandalism Squad intercepted and arrested four suspects. He gave the names of the suspects as Ahmed Luka, ‘m’; Mohammed Sani, ‘m’; John Sari, ‘m’, and Ali Ahmed Jafara, all from Nasarawa State.

He said they were arrested at Immigration Junction, Awka, while transporting 40,000 litres of suspected adulterated petroleum product in a truck with registeration number, Nasarawa KRV 825 XB.

He said, “Also on 6th October, 2022 at about 1300hrs, the Anti-Vandalism Squad intercepted and arrested four suspects namely, Jerry Agar, from Nasarawa State; Christian Atser, from Benue State; James Tersoo, from Benue State and Silas Motoko from Kwara State while transloading 40,000 litres of suspected adulterated petroleum product from a truck with registeration number Bauchi BAU 595 XR at Umuokpu, Awka.

“Exhibits recovered from them included one long hose, and one pumping machine. Samples of both trucks have been sent for further examination while investigations continue. If the suspects are found culpable, they will be charged to court.”

Comdt Chikere said ‘under his watch all illegal transportation of petroleum products will not be tolerated’, and warned those engaging in the illegal act to either turn a new leaf or relocate outside the state.