NSCDC Arrests Suspected Gunrunner, Fraudster In Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has arrested a suspected gun-runner and a suspected fraudster in separate operations in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi.

It said that operatives of the corps, while on routine patrol along Murtala Muhammad Way, Kano, intercepted and apprehended a suspected gun-runner found in possession of six firearms.

According to the statement, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Suleiman M. Uba, 31, from Tashene village in Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State and was en route to Kebbi State at the time of his arrest.

“The arrest followed credible intelligence and proactive patrol operations aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal arms and light weapons, as well as preventing criminal activities within Kano State and beyond” the statement said

In a related development, the corps also arrested a suspected fraudster, Abbas Lawan Garkuwa, 37, at Kwankwasiyya City in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

The statement said the suspect was allegedly found in possession of $ 600,000 counterfeit U.S. dollars, equivalent to N900 million, and many fetish(Juju) items used to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Idris-Abdullahi said the two cases were being thoroughly investigated and that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

He said the command, under the leadership of the State Commandant, Mohammed Hassan-Agalama, reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the state.

He also urged members of the public to continue to provide timely and useful information to security agencies to enhance collective security.