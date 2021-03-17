NSCDC Begins School Safety Programme To Stop Abduction Of Students

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has introduced School Safety Programme to ensure the safety of all schools across the country.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, disclosed this on Wednesday.

Audi said the programme would stop abduction of students in part of the country.

Speaking while declaring open a two day workshop organized by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung for the corps state commandants in Abuja, he revealed that the school safety programme involve NSCDC personnel who had undergone military training in combating asymmetric warfare.

According to him, the workshop was meant to boost and strengthen the capacity of the various sate formations who are drivers of the core mandate of the Corps.

He explained that the corps had adopted a new approach of credible intelligence gathering based on scientific collaboration with sister agencies in tackling insecurities head on.

The NSCDC boss noted that the Corps remains committed to improving the capacity of it’s personnel through retraining and deployment of new strategies at ensuring protection of critical national assets.

He said: “I like to tell you that we are working hard and with scientific collaboration with sister agencies, Nigerians will appreciate what we will be doing, the confidence that Nigerians have for the Civil Defence, we will reinforce and we are combat ready to use credible intelligence to fight this war. I like to assure Nigerians that Civil Defence will do her best to make sure that this insecurity incidences are curbed.”