NSCDC Boss Offers Jobs, Cheques To Families Of Personnel Killed In Kaduna Ambush

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has presented cheques with various undisclosed amounts of money to the families of seven personnel who were ambushed and killed by bandits in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, a few weeks ago.

The attackers killed seven personnel of the corps, civilian security guards, and some staff of a private company.

Addressing officers and men, as well as bereaved families at the NSCDC Kaduna Command Headquarters, the CG stated that the Corps had in the past lost officers in the line of duties, but not as much as compared to the Birnin-Gwari tragic incident.

Audi, who described the killing as colossal, however, charged other personnel not to be deterred by the ugly incident, but should continue to put in their best for a more secure country.

A statement from Olusola Odumosu, the Director of Public Relations of the corps on Thursday quoted the CG as lamenting that, “Death is inevitable, it is heart-touching losing the personnel.

“Although this is not the first time we are losing personnel, it’s so painful that we lost seven personnel at a time.

“It is a great loss, that is why I am here personally, to encourage all of you, to continue to do your best and not give up,” he said.

The Corps helmsman hinted that he had initiated the process of payment of death benefits and other entitlements to the affected officers through the office of the Minister of Interior to ameliorate the pains of those they left behind.

He explained that the Corps had been settling burial benefits, entitlements, accident, and group life Insurance policies to personnel as and when due.

He said that upon assumption of duty as CG about two years ago, a backlog of salaries and arrears had been cleared with a few pending, which would soon be settled.

Continuing, the Commandant General, who was visibly emotional during his address, also delivered the message of the Minister of Interior.

He added, “the Minister sent his condolences, and directed me to inform you, that he is with you on this journey and would ensure that FG continues to support the Corps at all times.”

He later presented cheques of an undisclosed amount of money to the next of kin of the seven fallen officers as a token of support pending the payment of their accrued benefits.

Furthermore, he announced the approval of one slot for each family as a replacement for the slain officers by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“This is a service that has its personnel in mind. It is my vision to champion the course of promoting personnel’s welfare in the Corps.

“The minister has approved one slot each for you to replace your husbands.

“I have also directed the Kaduna State Commandant, Idris Yahaya, to liaise with you on getting your details across to us in Abuja,” he informed.

Assistant Commandant General (ACG), Zone B, Muhammad Haruna, who received the CG in Kaduna, expressed appreciation on behalf of all the personnel from the Zone for his welfare policy since his assumption of office.

He commended the effort of the CG in lightening the burdens of the deceased family members left behind, stressing that the visit would no doubt encourage, motivate, and gave succour to the injured and broken-hearted within and outside the Corps.