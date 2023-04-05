NSCDC Deploys 30,000 Personnel To Crush Any Threat To Peace

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC, has deployed 30,000 personnel across the country to ensure a peaceful Easter Celebration.

Advertisement

The Commandant General of the Corp, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, ordered the deployment on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by Olusola Odumosu, the spokesman of the corp.

Audi gave the charge at the National Headquarters of the corp in Abuja, while addressing personnel on the need for effective policing of the nation against any atrocious activities of dangerous elements planning to cause breakdown of law and order.

He directed all Special Forces in the Corps such as the Armed Squad, CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, CG’s Special Anti- vandal monitoring Squad, CG’s Marine monitoring unit, Special Female Squad, Diretorate of Intelligence and Investigation (DII), RRS, Agro Rangers, SWAT, K9, Counter Terrorism unit and CBRNE to join forces with the regular officers to ensure a hitch-free celebration across the country.

“As the Easter celebration approaches, I want to see massive deployment of personnel everywhere in the country.

“All special forces and regular officers must go all out to protect lives and properties of citizens.

Advertisement

“You must look out for criminals, hoodlums and mischief makers seeking to compromise the integrity of the country and deal decisively with them,” CG said.

Audi explained that the massive deployment will cover all public utilities, suspected flashpoints, worship centres, markets, recreational facilities, shopping malls, parks, gardens and other crowded locations.

He stressed that the tight security measures being put in place is to protect lives, infrastructures and prevent any occurence of national emergencies given reports of various political agitations and planned protests in different parts of the country.

“Reports have it that some people want to take advantage of the Easter celebration to cause breakdown of law and order, chaos and destruction of critical national assets in the name of election protests and other political agitations but we will not allow that to happen.

“You must prevent any unlawful gathering, assembly or protests which failed to obtain necessary permission from the police which is the lead agency in internal security.

Advertisement

“You must also ensure proper synergy with other security agencies to forestall any threat to the peace of the nation.

“Note that I will not tolerate any excuse for failure, so, ensure you quell any form of insecurity in sights to sustain the relative peace the nation is currently enjoying, CG charged.

He added that the Corps will be working in collaboration with other security agencies and no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that adequate security is provided and sustained in the country.

The Corps helmsman congratulates all Christians in the country on the celebration of Christ’s ressurection and charged them to pray for peace, progress of the nation and a successful transition of power to the incoming government.

He advised holiday makers to celebrate in moderation and be law abiding in their activities, urging them to assist security agencies by giving timely and credible information to nip crime in the bud.