NSCDC Deploys 3,700 Personnel For Adeleke Swearing-In As 6th Osun Governor

Ahead of the inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke on November 27th 2022 as the sixth governor of Osun State, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 3,700 operatives.

Adeleke defeated the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, in 16th July 2022 governorship election after polling 403,371 votes against his own 375,027 votes.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER on Saturday, the spokesperson of NSCDC, Osun command, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed that 3,700 men have been deployed ahead of the inauguration to ensure peace and order during the event which will hold at Osogbo township stadium.

Her words: “NSCDC and other Sister agencies in the state embarked on Show of force yesterday as a way of sending signal to criminally minded people in the state.

“There will be a joint operation by all security agencies which is ‘operation stop and search’ within the state at some identified flash points.

“The State Commandant therefore appealed to parents and guardians , to warn their wards because it is not business as usual. We know our job and osun state deserves better Security architecture and we’ve put that in place.”

She vowed that the corps will uphold security architecture as she urged people of the state to remain calm, saying operatives will be fully on ground during and after the inauguration to maintain law and order in state.