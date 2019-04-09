NSCDC Deploys 39 Officers To UTME Centers In Niger

Advertisement

Thirty-nine (39) officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Niger state Command, have been deployed to provide security during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in different parts of the state.

The Commandant in the state, Mr Phillip Ayuba, made this known during an interview with newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

Ayuba said that two personnel would provide security in each of the centres, while five personnel from the headquarters would supervise the exercise across the state.

The commandant said that the monitoring team had been constituted to carefully monitor the conduct of the exercise in the state.

He explained that the corps would work with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ensure security at the centres before, during and after the computer-based test.

He urged prospective candidates to be law abiding, adding that the NSCDC personnel would be professional in carrying out their mandate to ensure a hitch-free examination.

He also warned parents against malpractices as anyone found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.