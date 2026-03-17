NSCDC Deploys Over 2,000 Officers In Kwara

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Ahead of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2,350 operatives across the state to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration.

The state’s commandant , Bala Bodinga, approved the deployment as part of proactive measures to protect critical national assets, prevent crime, and safeguard residents before, during, and after the celebrations.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ayoola Shola, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin, detailing the corps’ operational strategy for the festive period.

“The Kwara State Commandant of the NSCDC, Commandant Bala Bawa Bodinga, has approved the deployment of 2,350 operatives to provide robust protection of critical national assets and the safety of residents throughout the Eid celebration,” the statement read.

“The deployment covers all sixteen (16) local government areas of the state, with personnel drawn from specialised units, including the Armed Squad, Operational Harmony, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Anti-Vandal Unit, and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Unit,” it added.

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Shola further explained that the operation is intelligence-driven and anchored on detailed threat assessments to identify flashpoints, high-risk corridors, and other vulnerable locations across the state.

He also stated that the operation is underpinned by credible intelligence and detailed threat mapping, with priority attention accorded to flashpoints, high-risk corridors and other sensitive locations to ensure maximum effectiveness and public safety.

“Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have been mandated to sustain aggressive patrols, strengthen surveillance and implement proactive response measures within their Areas of Responsibility,” he added.

The command further reaffirmed its commitment to inter-agency collaboration, noting that it would work closely with other security outfits, local vigilantes, and community stakeholders to enhance security coordination.

“The NSCDC will coordinate closely with other security agencies, local vigilantes, and community members to ensure comprehensive coverage, rapid response, and uninterrupted public safety during the festive period,” it said.

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The command also warned that it would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt public peace, stressing that offenders would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.