NSCDC, EFCC Partner To Curb Financial Crimes

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have announced a partnership to curb cases of fraud in the country.

The NSCDC is primarily tasked with providing security and securing key national assets in the country.

The command’s anti-fraud unit aims to deepen the corps’ role in the fight against fraud.

With the EFCC, which was set up to fight financial crimes, NSCDC said the partnership would scale up operations against fraud and other financial crimes in the country.

The partnership which was announced on Friday during a courtesy visit by the NSCDC Anti-fraud unit to the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja was led by the Head of the unit, DCC Victory Emeribe.

Emeribe noted that the visit will help to expand the frontiers of effective service delivery through efficient collaboration, joint training, and manpower development.

“We are here at the instance of the Commandant General on a working visit to cement the existing relationship between the two organisations and to seek new grounds for effective synergy.

“The visit also provides an opportunity to discuss further our upcoming Orientation and Induction of Anti-Fraud Unit personnel nationwide, in which the EFCC would be playing a major role,” she said.

Victory said the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has zero tolerance for corruption, fraud, financial crimes and other financial misconduct which hitherto led to successful investigation and prosecution of a number of cases bothering on job racketeering, fraud, and other financial crimes within and outside the Corps by the unit.

She hinted that the Anti-Fraud Unit of the Corps was established over a decade ago as a watchdog to checkmate any act leading to financial embarrassment by personnel, sanitize the Corps of all fraud-related activities and assist members of the public in resolving cases of fraud brought to its attention.

According to her, the CG has approved series of training, seminars and workshops for personnel nationwide to reposition the unit for enhanced performance and productivity.

The EFCC Head of Operations who received the NSCDC delegation on behalf of the Commission acknowledged the robust partnership between EFCC and the Corps over the years, promising to bridge any identified gap for an improved relationship.

Represented by the Head of Advance Fee Fraud Section, ACE II Aishatu Idris, the Head of Operations, pledged the commission’s continuous support to the Corps in training, investigation, and prosecution of financial crimes, as they have also received several petitions bothering on job racketeering from the public.

She urged the Corps to constantly embark on public enlightenment campaigns to remind the general public that there is no job for money in the NSCDC urging them to follow strict employment procedures.

She advised the Corps to, as a way of deterring others, publish the names of anyone tried, convicted, or dismissed for employment racketeering, assuring of the Commission’s readiness to support and assist the Corps where necessary in the pursuit of its mandates.