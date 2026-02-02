NSCDC FCT Commandant Calls For New Disaster Management Approach

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Olusola Odumosu, has called on stakeholders in disaster management to adopt a prevention-first approach rather than focusing solely on emergency response.

Odumosu made the call during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Abuja branch, led by its chairperson, Rhoda Samande, to his office in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, on Monday.

According to a statement by FCT NSCDC Public Relations Officer, DSC Monica Ojobi, the Commandant emphasised that adequate prevention measures would eliminate the need for reactive responses to disasters.

He said, “Partnering with you in the various aspects of engagement, including sensitising communities on early warning signs, training on personal hygiene, accountability and other prevention measures, is commendable and a welcome development. We are open to positive collaboration and to take advantage of anything that will benefit humanity.

Odumosu further commended the Nigerian Red Cross Society for its humanitarian services over the years and for evolving beyond first aid services into disaster prevention through its various initiatives.

He condemned avoidable disasters, especially floods happening yearly in the FCT and called on stakeholders to seek a permanent solution to the perennial floods ravaging the city.

In her remarks, Samande said the visit was to renew the already existing partnership.

She also appreciated the support the organisation has been receiving from the NSCDC on the field and appealed for the synergy to continue and be taken to the next level.