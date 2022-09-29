NSCDC Foils Attempt To Kidnap Foreigner In Ibadan, Kills One

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has foiled an attempt by some persona to abduct a foreigner on a farm in Ibadan, the state capital.

One of the gunmen was reportedly killed during the fierce gun battle between the security agents and the hoodlums.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Oyindamola Okuneye, who said this in a statement on Thursday added that the incident happened late Wednesday night.

The statement read, ” The suspected kidnappers numbered eight gained entry to the farm to kidnap the owner of the farm, who is a foreigner but had to engage the gallant officers of the corps in a gun battle.

“One of the kidnappers was shot dead and others escaped with various degree of bullet wounds

“The suspected kidnappers had in June visited the farm to kidnap and one of our officers was shot during the gun battle.

“The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Michael Adaralewa, is using this medium to call on residents of the state to join hands with all security agencies by giving credible information to them.

“They should let security agencies know what is happening in their areas and also inform NSCDC or the sister agencies anytime they suspect anybody with bullet wound in other to arrest other members of the kidnap gang that escaped with the bullet injuries.”