NSCDC Foils Attempt To Kidnap Foreigner In Ibadan, Kills One

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde
NSCDC, Logo

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has foiled an attempt by some persona to abduct a foreigner on a farm in Ibadan, the state capital.

One of the gunmen was reportedly killed during the fierce gun battle between the security agents and the hoodlums.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Oyindamola Okuneye, who said this in a statement on Thursday added that the incident happened late Wednesday night.

The statement read, ” The suspected kidnappers numbered eight gained entry to the farm to kidnap the owner of the farm, who is a foreigner but had to engage the gallant officers of the corps in a gun battle.

RELATED
Nigeria

Suspect Arrested Following Killing Of Police DCO At Oyo Police Station

Nigeria

BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Oyo Police Station, Two Killed

“One of the kidnappers was shot dead and others escaped with various degree of bullet wounds

“The suspected kidnappers had in June visited the farm to kidnap and one of our officers was shot during the gun battle.

“The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Michael Adaralewa, is using this medium to call on residents of the state to join hands with all security agencies by giving credible information to them.

“They should let security agencies know what is happening in their areas and also inform NSCDC or the sister agencies anytime they suspect anybody with bullet wound in other to arrest other members of the kidnap gang that escaped with the bullet injuries.”

You might also like

Suspect Arrested Following Killing Of Police DCO At Oyo Police Station

BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Oyo Police Station, Two Killed

20 Burnt As Commercial Vehicles Collide In Oyo Community

Sunday Igboho: Appeal Court Sets Aside N20bn Damages Awarded Against DSS

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.