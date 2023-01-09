NSCDC Goes After Vandals Destroying Bridges Nationwide, Arrests 5

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has begun special operations to tackle criminals vandalising bridges across the country and has arrested five persons.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, the vandals were arrested in Kaduna, Bauchi and Niger states.

According to the information, all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in the country have increasingly come under serious attacks by vandals who remove them.

Investigations by this paper showed that assets such as bridges and manhole covers in Abuja have been removed by vandals thus constituting a serious threat to safety.

Consequently, the NCDC’s Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (DII) Crack Squad began an operation to curtail the crime.

A statement issued by Olusola Odumosu, the Director of Public Relations Officer of the corps said those arrested were Abdullahi Bello, 18, Suleja LGA, Niger State; Julius David Madaki, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State; Gambo Clement, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State; Sadiq Abdullahi, 24, Billiri LGA, Gombe State and Abdulaziz Aliyu 25, Sanga LGA Kaduna State.

Odumosu revealed that their arrest was made possible following credible information and surveillance mounted by the Crack Squad from the National Headquarters of the Corps with the support of other stakeholders.

He said “Recovered from the suspects are vandalised 5 inches galvanized pipes (5 mm), angle irons and a hand saw which was used in carrying out the destruction.

“It was uncovered that most of the suspects are artisans whose activities are domiciled around the crime scene which is located close to the headquarters of Federal Mortgage Bank, Central Business District, Abuja.”

He explained that the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, gave the directive to go after the vandals, and “directed operatives of the Corps to redouble their efforts in ending the menace.”

He further said, “the Corps equally intensified collaborations and engagements with other security agencies, stakeholders, and well-meaning Nigerians and it has started yielding positive results.”

He also revealed that “the Corps is on the trail of other members of the criminal gang who are currently at large and very soon, it’s assured that, they will be arrested and brought to justice.

“Protection of critical national assets and infrastructure is the core mandate of NSCDC and the Corps is determined to deliver alongside other mandates to justify its existence.

“Vandals of bridges are warned to desist from this nefarious act of vandalising galvanised pipes and aluminum used in the construction and reinforcement of bridges or risk arrest and possible jail terms as security is beefed up around those public utilities by the eagle-eyed operatives of the Corps.

“Vandalism of bridges constitutes great risks and dangers to the lives of users as they could fall to their untimely deaths unknowingly. A bridge could also collapse once it becomes weakened by the destruction of its various parts which makes it structurally deficient at some points.

“The government is investing heavily in infrastructural development in the country and has provided bridges amongst other public utilities to ensure safe mode of passage or movements for citizens of different social and economic classes and also, to enrich the environment.

“Citizens are enjoined to join hands with security agencies in ensuring protection and safety of lives and Public Infrastructure by giving useful and timely information to the Corps or any of the security agencies once anyone or groups of people are sighted vandalising them,” Audi said.