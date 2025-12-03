NSCDC Inaugurates Anti-Corruption Unit Heads, Unveils Prevention Strategy

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated new heads of its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) and unveiled a corruption prevention strategy to curb misconduct and reinforce discipline across its formations.

This came at a workshop and the presentation of integrity awards held at the corps’ headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Audi, the Deputy Commandant General (Administration), DCG Adeyinka Fasiu Ayinla, charged the newly inaugurated ACTU heads to lead by example and uphold the highest ideals of transparency and accountability.

He urged them to enforce compliance “without fear or favour,” resist undue influence, and embody the Corps’ renewed culture of integrity.

Prof. Audi, in his keynote message, explained that the new NSCDC Corruption Prevention Strategy was structured to reduce internal misconduct, promote due process, and strengthen the Corps’ disciplinary framework.

He credited the support of President Bola Tinubu, through the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for enabling the Corps to deepen its anti-corruption reforms.

According to him, the strategy represents a decisive step toward building a more accountable and efficient security institution capable of delivering on its mandate to protect national assets and safeguard citizens.

Delivering his remarks, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, represented by Mr. Olusegun Adigun, warned that corruption undermines service delivery, erodes public trust, distorts national development priorities, and weakens the security architecture.

He commended the NSCDC for taking bold steps to institutionalise preventive measures and reassured the Corps of the ICPC’s commitment to sustaining collaboration with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in strengthening accountability frameworks across government.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NSCDC ACTU, Acting Commandant Audrey Obeh, described the event as a “transformative moment” for the Corps.

She noted that the inauguration of ACTU heads, the unveiling of the prevention strategy, and the presentation of integrity awards were all clear indicators of the Corps’ intentional efforts to build a culture rooted in transparency and ethical service delivery.

Obeh praised the Commandant General for providing a strong platform that has enabled the ACTU to operate effectively as a watchdog mechanism within the NSCDC.

The conferment of integrity awards on officers and staff whose conduct exemplified the values of ethics, discipline, and professionalism during the ceremony.

The CG was honoured with the Integrity Champion and Visionary Award in recognition of his leadership and commitment to repositioning the Corps.

The former ACTU Chairperson, Commandant of Corps Remi Ekundayo, received the Distinguished ACTU Chairperson Emeritus Award for her contributions to strengthening transparency within the system.

Other awardees included:

ASCII Amanze Abraham Onyedikachi – ACTU Integrity, Ethics and Compliance Award CSC Aremu Rafiu (Kwara State Command) – ACTU Outstanding Performance and Distinguished Service Award CSC Akinwande Adesola Comfort (Oyo State Command) – Outstanding Performance Award SC Umar Abubakar Ladan (Borno State Command) – Distinguished Service Award SC Yusuf Ibrahim Yusuf (Jigawa State Command) – Outstanding Performance Award

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of sister agencies, including the Controller General of Immigration, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), they all praised the NSCDC’s renewed anti-corruption drive.

The corps reaffirmed its commitment to building a disciplined, integrity-driven institution capable of meeting the evolving security needs.